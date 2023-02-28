'You murdered my mum' - Family of woman killed in crash by man with 43 driving convictions angry he got licence back

Victim's son and an injured passenger talk about the effects of West Coast crash

Brian Ralph Lewis had already amassed 10 drink-driving convictions when, drunk and weaving over the road, he smashed head-on into a woman's car – killing her and nearly killing her two young passengers.

The woman’s family say he is tantamount to a murderer and are pleased to see him jailed, despite his bid to avoid it by citing his own injuries.

However, they question why he was ever allowed his licence back – and say he should be banned from driving for life.

Lewis, 66, was sentenced in the Greymouth District Court on Tuesday to three years, two months in prison after admitting drink-driving causing death and two counts of drink-driving causing injury.

The Greymouth man was banned from driving for four years, despite having his licence suspended indefinitely for similar offending in the past.

Lewis has 43 previous driving convictions: 10 for drink-driving, seven for either careless or dangerous driving and 26 for driving while disqualified.

Stuff/Stuff Brian Ralph Lewis in the Greymouth District Court for setencing on Tuesday. He said he could not go to jail because of his injuries, but a nurse found his reliance on oxygen was psychological.

On the evening of April 30 last year, Lewis crossed the centre line near Stillwater, about 20km east of Greymouth, and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, Kathy Sexton, was killed, and her two teenage passengers were seriously injured.

“In my eyes you murdered my mum,” Emma Hands, Sexton’s daughter, told Lewis in court. “The car was the gun, your decision to drink [and] drive was the bullet, and you pulled the trigger.”

The two teenagers injured in the crash cannot be named. The father of one of them castigated Lewis for his recidivism. “If you continue to drive drunk after several prior convictions you are either stupid or ignorant,” he said in his statement. “I say you are both.”

The man’s son was critically injured and given a 14% chance of survival. The teenager broke his back, eye socket, two arms and four ribs and suffered major organ damage. He endured multiple life-saving surgeries during a six-week stay in hospital.

“Both my arms, they were snapped in half. My back is broken. My L2's crushed, and it will be for the rest of my life. My eye socket was fractured... There were seven holes in different organs. A split diaphragm, a collapsed lung, four broken ribs,” the teenager told Stuff. “I think it changed my life and parts of it have ruined my life.”

He said he felt sad that all his hard work and training in sports were “thrown away”. “I lost all my muscle... I used to be really athletic.”

Supplied Kathy Sexton, who was killed by Brian Ralph Lewis near Greymouth in 2022.

Lewis, who was critically injured in the crash, attended court in a wheelchair and with an oxygen tank. His lawyer said he could not be imprisoned because Corrections had raised concerns about how to meet his medical needs.

However, Judge Tony Couch noted an assessment by a nurse said Lewis could walk, shower and dress himself. His use of oxygen was due to a “psychological reliance” and he only needed the wheelchair to travel long distances.

Judge Couch said it was clear Lewis’ offending had deep and long-lasting effects. In jailing him, the judge granted discounts for remorse and medical reasons. He disqualified Lewis from driving for four years. At the end of the disqualification Lewis would be subject to zero alcohol provisions.

Sexton’s son, Damian Hands, said Lewis should be banned from driving forever.

“He's had plenty of chances to change in the past,” he said after the sentencing. “We were hoping for a lifetime ban.”

Lewis was disqualified from driving indefinitely after being convicted of drink-driving in Nelson in 1997. He eventually got his licence back and then was disqualified for a year after another drink-driving conviction in 2016. His first such conviction was in 1985.

He was also convicted in Auckland in 1987, Waitakere in 1988 and twice in Greymouth in 1993.

According to the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website, people can apply to end their indefinite disqualification after one year and one day if they can prove they have dealt with their drug or alcohol problem. At the time of the crash that killed Sexton, Lewis had a valid licence.

Outside court, the father of the critically-injured teen expressed relief. “It's not a great outcome, but it's an outcome,” he said. “It was an emotional day for everybody...I'm just happy that the judge is smart enough to weed out the bollocks that was being spun.

“We finally got some justice.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Damian Hands, whose mother, Kathy Sexton was killed in the crash, said Lewis should be banned from driving forever.

Hands told Stuff the family were devastated by her death. His mum worked at the New World supermarket in Greymouth for 30 years and was well-known in the community.

“She was very lovely person. I mean, nobody could say anything not nice about her. She used to love helping people and she was a very loving grandmother. She loved her grandchildren. That's what she strived for more than anything.”

Hands recalled the shock of being told by the police his mother was dead and the two boys seriously injured.

“I just couldn't quite grasp it all and so my body sort of went into shock. [I drove] through where the crash was and I could just see all the crap all over the road and police were still there cleaning up. That was quite hard to deal with.”

Hands said as the West Coast community rallied around the grieving family, his business took a hit and he had to let staff go.

“It was quite unexpected. A lot of people sort of just left us space to grieve which is kind of the opposite of what we needed. Business went very quiet. Just about having to close the doors was very, very stressful on top of what's already going on,” he said.

The first Christmas without his mum was tough.

“Everyone feels lost, But he got to sit at home with his family at Christmas. How's that fair? It's horrible. It's just not fair,” he said.