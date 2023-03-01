Parliament occupation 'a scar on NZ': Vaccine mandates long gone, mistrust remains

A video recap of the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds in February and March 2022.

The last of the vaccine mandates were lifted six months ago, but for many of 2022’s Parliament protesters, a deep sense of distrust of the Government remains.

Stuff spoke to several anti-mandate protesters last year during the three-week occupation, and though life has moved on – they’re back at work and the children are back in school – it would be fair to say emotional scars of the pandemic continue.

Emma Gilbert, of the Far North, spent two weeks at the protest and was among the first to arrive at Parliament.

Both Gilbert and her husband lost their jobs due to the vaccine mandates, and they felt they needed to take a stand.

When restrictions were loosened, the Gilberts were able to get their hospitality jobs back, but some bitterness remained.

Rather than listened to, she felt protesters were abused in their efforts to effect change, and they didn’t achieve their goals.

“I didn’t feel that it was effective – I felt that we were ignored, and I didn’t think that that was what was meant to happen.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Emma Gilbert was at the occupation from the start, but left after two weeks because she felt it was becoming unsafe.

Her family set up their campervan in Molesworth St and only decided to leave when the police presence was “getting stronger and stronger”.

“It was beginning to feel quite unsafe… so we left.”

Gilbert said she felt the conclusion of the protest turned into a “shambles” reminding her of her homeland of Northern Ireland where she emigrated from 25 years ago.

“I felt sad for New Zealand the way it ended.

“I was sad that there was so much division… there was a great break in the culture of New Zealand, and I don’t know that it’ll ever mend.”

Gilbert was glad to be back at work and not having to wear masks, but she said she still felt uneasiness in some everyday situations such as seeing the security guards when entering a supermarket.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Electrician Matt Hunter has fond memories of the protest but was disgusted by how it ended.

Wellington electrician Matt Hunter was at the Parliament protests from start to finish.

"You've got to stand up for what you believe in, eh.

"It's probably one of the most significant things I've been through in my life."

He said he had fond memories of the time, but admitted it ended horribly. He believed the Government was sticking to its agenda, and he was disappointed that the Prime Minister never addressed the crowd.

Though the restrictions had eased and life had returned to some kind of normalcy post pandemic, Hunter believed there would be lasting effects.

“I don't think we will ever be back to normal, will we?”

He was shocked by the way the occupation ended.

"It was horrible. It was totally unnecessary. A lot of people turned up who weren't there from the protest – they were just there to riot, and it was disgusting."

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Keith Smith of Ōpōtiki is proud of what the protesters stood up for.

Keith Smith, who lives on a lifestyle block in Ōpōtiki, said he was proud of his participation in the event and exercising his right to freedom of speech.

He felt very strongly about the impact Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccine passes had on the country during the pandemic. His father died during the Level 4 lockdown and Smith wasn’t able to be by his side.

He came down to the protest in the first convoy and was at the Parliament from the beginning.

”It had to be done. We were supposed to have a Government that listens to its people, and not everyone was happy with what was happening.”

He was in the camp when conditions started to deteriorate and decided to leave.

”I left because I knew what was going to happen. I saw people getting sick and stuff, and I wasn’t feeling well.”

The unvaccinated Smith doesn’t know if he had caught Covid-19 because he never got tested.

He said though a lot had changed in a year, he still felt New Zealand society was “slightly out of control”.

”I think there’s a lot of trauma from what was done. Covid’s gone but what was done has left a scar on New Zealand, which is pretty unfortunate.”

Though Covid-19 cases are a fraction of what they once were, there are still just over 1000 cases reported in New Zealand every day.