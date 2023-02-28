Anti-poverty groups call for Government to wipe debt owed to Ministry of Social Development

Auckland Action Against Poverty coordinator Brooke Stanley Pao called communities resilient, resourceful and adaptable – despite the punitive system

In what feels like a former life, Sylvie​ once held down a job at Work and Income (WINZ).

Now, she regularly finds herself at the other end of the WINZ desk, interactions that typically make her feel “distrusted, devalued, and seen as a liar”.

In between, Sylvie’s circumstances changed – she became a single parent, caring for a young son with several health issues.

Bit by bit, she accumulated a debt to the Government agency.

Her story is included in a report released yesterday, alongside the stories of six other people, all of whom owe money to the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

One in 10 New Zealanders currently owe money to the Ministry – more than 461,000 people – at $3550 on average.

Sylvie makes payments towards the debt every week, at a rate of $15 or $18, automatically deducted from her benefit. It will take 104 weeks to settle up for good, her case manager recently estimated.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff ActionStation campaigner Max Harris says wiping debt will make a material difference amid the cost of living crisis.

But Sylvie doesn’t think so.

Even seemingly minor expenses – such as new clothes for her son – “mean going into [more] debt”.

And bigger expenses, for instance $5000 borrowed for a sleep apnea machine required by her son, tend to become bigger holes – as in the case of the machine, which worked out closer to $10,000 after interest.

“I feel like we’re in this poverty cycle that I don’t see a way out of.” It’s a heavy burden, she says – “a sense of control that weighs you down”.

Sylvie isn’t her real name – five other respondents also use aliases in the report, opting to protect themselves from stigmas associated with the debt.

The report is compiled by Fairer Future – a coalition of 26 frontline service providers and organisations including Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP), Save the Children and ActionStation.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Fairer Future’s Lifting the Weight report was launched in central Wellington. From left: Nick Stoneman, of the Disability Advisory Trust, Brooke Stanley Pao, of Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Max Harris, of ActionStation.

This coalition is calling for the Government to take decisive action, and wipe the debt.

ActionStation campaigner Max Harris​ said that would make a material difference to people already stretched thin by the cost of living crisis.

“Wiping the debt matters in the short term because, as these stories show, it would lift the stigma and the shame.

“It would lift the weight off people’s shoulders. Debt weighs people down, it makes them feel their hopes are impossible to realise, and their lives are more limited than they should be.”

Wiping debt is just one important step, Fairer Future believes. Other steps include making core services, such as dental care, free and accessible, as well as providing better income support for disabled whānau.

The coalition also called on the Government to lift income support levels overall. Currently, that support was “not enough to live on”, meaning people often chose between essentials like healthcare and food.

Better income support would “alleviate the need for debt” in the first place, it wrote in the report.

AAAP coordinator Brooke Stanley Pao underlined this point when speaking at the launch event for the report in Wellington.

“The communities that we work with are incredibly resilient and incredibly resourceful, and incredibly adaptable.

“What they don’t have is money. What ensures you have power in this system – or just a good quality of life – is money. If you don’t have it, [debt] is what happens.”

The total debt owed to the Ministry is $1.65 billion. In many cases, people have become indebted after seeking support to cover basics – such as rent, dental care, or unexpected costs like car repairs.

Other times, debt has accumulated after a Ministry error – or miscommunication – resulted in overpayments, often followed by aggressive debt recovery.

In the report, the coalition allows for an alternative approach where debt is wiped “only where MSD has contributed in a meaningful way” to its creation.

But apportioning responsibility is “a complex exercise”.

“It would be administratively simpler, and beneficial for all involved, for the Government to wipe all debt owed to MSD,” the coalition concludes.