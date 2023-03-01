Years spent living in mould, but tenant still waiting for repairs

Karwin Davidson's home isn't healthy, despite over six years of fighting his landlord to make it better.

His home has been unhealthy for several years, but despite two Tenancy Tribunal orders and thousands of dollars’ worth of penalties, a Christchurch man is still waiting on repairs.

Karwin Davidson, 48, has been battling property management company Ray White New Brighton for years over a flat which he says is making him sicker.

Despite a housing inspector and Tenancy Tribunal judge recommending he just leave, Davidson won’t until the tribunal-ordered repairs are done.

“Why should I be penalised? It’s their fault... they need to fix this,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Flat met healthy home standards, yet tenant had to go to the emergency room

* Hall of shame: The landlords ordered to pay more than $30,000

* Family moving out months after 'waterfall' flowed inside rental home



Davidson receives a supported living benefit.

His $260 two-bedroom flat is one of the cheapest close to central Christchurch, he said, and was the first property he lived in after decades on the streets with an opioid addiction.

He said he thought it was a sign life was improving, but six and a half years later his living conditions were no better than being homeless.

“I’ve stuck to my guns because they’ll just rent it out to someone else. What if a family with a baby moves in?

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff It’s been over six years, and still Karwin Davidson’s home isn’t healthy.

“Someone needs to be held accountable.”

Not many people were willing – or had the time – to stand up for themselves like he did, he said.

Ray White offered Davidson an alternative flat. But he said it was on the other side of town from the one place he felt treated as a human – the Phillipstown Community Hub – where he volunteers in the community garden and feels he has a sense of purpose.

If he couldn’t stay in his community, he’d rather be homeless again, he said.

For years, while a flatmate slept in the one bedroom without issues, Davidson slept in the cramped former dining and living room.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Davidson lived in a cramped former dining room which was now the living room and bedroom, behind the tiger curtain.

He said his former bedroom began growing mould years before the first Tenancy Tribunal hearing in 2020.

The result of the hearing was $6000 worth of compensation and exemplary damages, and an order to repair or replace several parts of the flat.

Issues included decaying window sills and frames which couldn’t be securely closed; a leaking shower which caused decay around it; and non-compliant roofing and vinyl in the kitchen, dining area and bathroom which needed to be replaced.

In 2022, while some emergency work was done, a tribunal decision noted much work was incomplete.

Multiple orders were made in 2022, and Davidson was awarded a further $6500.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Work to replace or repair decaying window sills and frames was still ongoing. For years, some couldn’t be securely closed.

Ray White New Brighton owner Maxine Jones said she had emails from tradespeople to confirm most work had been done, but work to replace decay around windows and floors was ongoing.

She said the bulk of the work was completed from October, around which time she became aware of the two Tenancy Tribunal orders.

The compensation and damages were paid to Davidson, but Jones said she had no knowledge of the 2020 payment or the tribunal orders or record of the 2020 payment being made to Davidson.

A former employee – Davidson’s original property manager – had kept information from her, she said.

Davidson’s new property manager, Jordan Toa, backed Jones’ claim that no-one but the former employee knew about the orders, and said if they had known they would have acted on it sooner.

They also said they had no record of Davidson complaining about the state of the property, despite Jones having being asked about the mould by Stuff in 2019.

Jones did not reply to Stuff ‘s questions asking if she had seen a July 2021 Healthy Homes report which was sent to Toa and lists several non-compliant parts of the property.

Jones said work would have been completed much sooner if Davidson didn’t stop them from sending tradespeople around.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Instead of replacing the window pane, his bedroom window was boarded over. The rest emits the legal requirement of natural light, his property manager said.

She later said they hadn’t followed up on replacing the flooring because a tradesperson recommended they renovate the entire property.

Neither she nor Toa had records of Davidson refusing to let tradespeople work on the property without a reason. They said texts with Davidson had disappeared and had asked phone company Spark to investigate.

An email from a tradesperson said Davidson missed three appointments. Another said he was refused entry once due to a flatmate – not Davidson – giving permission, but there were no problems, and the tradesman came the following day instead.

Davidson agreed he had not been the best communicator, but said if the property manager gave him the required 48 hours’ notice, they had the right to come on to the property.