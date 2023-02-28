Illegal chopping down of totara tree infuriates residents in Manapouri

Manapouri locals Aaron Nicholson and Ruth Shaw examine the remains of a native beech tree that along with other natives, including a totara tree, were illegally chopped down on council land sometime overnight on February 25.

Five trees, including a totara, have been illegally chopped down in Manapouri – the latest in a long line of incidents of tree vandalism that have long-time residents fuming.

Aaron Nicholson was unimpressed with the work of the vandals who chopped down five trees – a totara, lancewood and beech trees - on council-owned land at Manapouri, in Southland/Fiordland.

A council spokeswoman said the matter had been referred to police, while the native wood from the felled trees would be given to local runanga for carving.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of wilful damage at Frasers Beach, Manapouri, with the felling of the trees sometime overnight on February 25.

Police are in the initial phase of an investigation and are assessing the file.

Nicholson said there were a group of residents who were “anti trees in the reserve” and it had been ongoing.

He said the council had not helped the issue by not trimming the trees on the foreshore, as he claimed was required in the district plan.

“When the trees grew up the council refused to keep the height down, and they were always supposed to do that”.

Barry Harcourt Remains of vandalised natives that were cut down on the Manapouri foreshore.

The council said it was unable to respond on Monday.

Nicholson wondered if a reward should be put up to find the vandals, noting no-one had been held accountable for ongoing tree destruction in Manapouri over the years.

Another long-time Manapouri resident, Ruth Shaw, said she was infuriated the five trees had been illegally chopped on the town’s foreshore, and took a swipe at her fellow townsfolk.

“There’s only a few of us really respect the trees along the foreshore and the rest of the people would like them gone,” Shaw said.

She believed the residents wanted grass rather than trees on the foreshore; “like Te Anau and Wānaka and if that’s what they want, they should go and live there”.

Shaw said an area of trees near the five chopped down at the weekend had also been illegally felled in recent years.

“It’s very sad and it’s also infuriating ... when people move here they don’t have a view, and they should accept that.”

One way of addressing global warming was to plant lots of trees, she said.

Fiordland Community Board chair Diane Holmes said it was terrifically sad the trees had been cut down, particularly a totara tree which came down near a flying fox.

She confirmed “quite a few” trees along the foreshore had been vandalised in recent years, with cameras failing to catch the culprits.

The latest tree fellings in Manapouri follow a long history of tree vandalism in the town.

In 2010, tempers were at boiling point after about 30 trees on the foreshore were poisoned and left to die

Those poisonings followed a history of other trees on the foreshore being cut down and poisoned over the years, resulting in deep divisions in the community.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Gary Templeton says Tuatapere residents are hosed off someone has poisoned dozens of trees in the town. (Video first published December 7, 2022)

Just 80km way in Tuatapere, dozens of pine trees also on council land were poisoned in 2022.

Local man Andy Pender said he was responsible because the council had not taken action when he complained they were shading his house in winter.

Pender is due to appear in court to face police charges laid in relation to the incident on Tuesday.