Teacher who left finger-shaped bruises on toddler's arm suspended

A toddler bore bruises in the shape of Stevie Butler’s fingers for a week after the teacher squeezed her upper arms. (File photo)

A teacher who squeezed a toddler’s arms hard enough to leave bruises, and hit another on the head with a wooden block has been censured and suspended from teaching.

A Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal decision, released last week, deemed Stevie Rochelle Butler’s actions “extremely concerning and serious”, amounting to serious misconduct.

The decision outlined three incidents, each involving two-year-olds. The first happened in September 2020, two months after Butler began working at Happy Feet Childcare in Richmond.

The children were sitting down for lunch when Butler saw a toddler hit another on the head with a large wooden block.

“[Butler] aggressively took the block from [the child], who turned away from Butler to move away,” the decision said. “Butler then struck [the child] with the block, hitting the top part of the back of his head. This was done with enough force to be audible.”

In February 2021, a parent dropping her child at the centre heard Butler “yelling loudly” at a child. The parent saw Butler “grab [the child] by the forearm, and yank him aggressively upwards off the ground, swinging him backwards and shoving him behind her in one motion”.

Later that month, when a child had a tantrum, Butler picked her up and carried her out of the room. When the child began kicking and flailing, Butler put her on the ground and knelt to talk to her, holding her upper arms tightly.

Her grip caused the child’s “skin to bulge between Butler’s fingers and turning Butler’s knuckles white”. Butler ignored another staff member’s attempts to take over.

For about a week, the child’s arms bore bruising and marks in the shape of Butler’s fingers.

“[The child] said to her parent on multiple occasions that ‘Stevie’ hurt her arms that day,” the decision said.

Butler denied the wooden block incident, saying she could not remember it.

Of the second incident, Butler said she “growled” at the child and raised her voice, and that she gets “a little frustrated”.

She denied holding the third child’s upper arms, stating that she only held her wrists.

The tribunal called Butler’s conduct “extremely concerning and serious... involving a level of aggression and a pattern of response to frustrating child behaviour which is totally unacceptable”.

They noted Butler had shown no insight into her conduct, and during an investigation had minimised the incidents, deflecting allegations by criticising her colleagues and workplace.

A statement from Butler showed she had taken steps towards showing insight, and had accepted responsibility, the tribunal noted.

Butler’s practising certificate was suspended until she could provide evidence she had completed an appropriate training course. She was censured, and instructed to inform employers about the incident for a two-year period once she returned to teaching.

The tribunal rejected Butler’s application for name suppression.