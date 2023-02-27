Aggravated robbery charges for 13 and 14-year-olds

Police said more charges and arrests may follow after a 13 and 14-year-old were charged with aggravated robbery

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old have been charged with aggravated robbery over the robbery of a service station in Rotorua on January 31.

A police spokesperson said three offenders, armed with weapons, broke into the premises on Edmund Rd and stole a quantity of items.

They fled the scene in a stolen vehicle which was recovered a short time later.

After an investigation, Police identified and located two of the offenders who were subsequently arrested.

A 14-year-old male has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and is due to appear in Rotorua Youth Court on March 7.

A 13-year-old male has been charged with aggravated robbery and is due to appear in Rotorua Youth Court on Monday.

“Police is working hard to ensure those responsible for causing harm in our communities are held accountable for their actions,” the police spokesperson said.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further charges or arrests.”