Confusion as some households receive two census letters

A small number of New Zealand households will receive two census letters with different access codes.

As the census kicks off around the country, a small number of households will receive two letters with unique codes allowing them to participate twice.

A number of people have told Stuff they received two letters in the mail for this year’s census, each with a different unique code allowing them to participate in the online survey twice.

However, a census spokesperson said of the 1.4 million households that have received their census letters so far, fewer than 2300 have received two letters with codes allowing them to do the online survey.

Of these 2300 reprinted letters, a “small amount” of them would have different access codes for each letter. Either one of these codes could be used to complete the census.

The spokesperson said this was due to a programming error that meant 95% of addresses with an apostrophe would not receive their letters. Because of this, 2300 letters were reprinted and resent.

There was also a possibility that people had contacted census to request another access code or letter, which could explain a second access code being granted, the spokesperson said.

Households that received two letters with different census codes were advised to use one code and dispose of the other.

Lower Hutt resident Phil Spray said he received two letters with different access codes, one this week and one the week before.

Spray said he was concerned about this as theoretically multiple households could enter data to the census twice, skewing the statistics.

“I could go online with my second number now and enter in totally different information, but it would be identified back to the same address, which strikes me as being rather insecure.”

New Plymouth resident Sue Garvey said she had received two letters with unique census codes in the mail.

Garvey said this was concerning as taxpayers would be paying for the extra postage of the letters, and data would be potentially skewed because of it, which was “careless”.

“I've chatted to a few people and they sort of feel the same way that you know, like it is a waste of paper and money.”

New Zealand’s census is held every five years and records data such as population and housing.

On Monday, 1.6 million letters reminding households of the census arrived.