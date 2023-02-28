Accused Tuatapere tree poisoner appears in court

Tuatapere man Andy Pender, a former British army sergeant, has appeared in court on a charge of intentionally damaging pine trees on Southland District Council property. He did not enter a plea and will next appear on March 21 [file photo].

A man accused of poisoning dozens of pine trees on Southland District Council land in Tuatapere has appeared in court for his first appearance.

Andy Pender, who lives in Tuatapere, appeared in the registrar’s court in Invercargill on Tuesday morning.

Through a lawyer, he said he was applying for legal aid and was seeking a remand without plea.

Pender was remanded at large until his next appearance on March 21.

The 54-year-old faces a charge of intentionally damaging pine trees on Southland District Council property between August 1 and October 31, 2022.