Ugandan mission ahead for Hamilton pharmacy owners

Hamilton South City Pharmacy owners Gary and Julie Bunn are going to Uganda in March as part of a business group to equip Kyampisi village with better facilities.

Gary and Julie Bunn are getting ready to meet the 12-year-old Ugandan girl they’ve sponsored from afar.

The Hamilton-based South City Pharmacy owners will fly out on March 24 to spend a week in the country as part of a mission to equip Kyampisi village with a rehabilitation centre.

They’re the only New Zealanders in a group of 24 from Australia’s Entrepreneurial Business School, which started a charity after founder Bruce Campbell’s chance airport encounter with a Ugandan bringing a sick child to Australia for surgery in 2019.

Last year, a big gala opening in Australia raised $275,000 to help build a rehabilitation centre in Kyampisi village.

Gary Bunn said they were fortunate to be able to visit the village when 160 other people had also put their names in the hat.

The group had purchased $20,000 worth of medicine that was shipped from the US.

“We are taking lots of school supplies, medication, sports gear, stationery, oral hygiene products, among other things.

“We also have a 12-year-old girl there that we sponsor, so we’d also get to meet her.”

The group is divided into three groups – teach, care, and build teams.

Gary Bunn is part of the teach team, while his wife Julie Bunn will be in care team.

Julie Bunn said many children in the village suffered genital mutilation and the visit was going to be very emotionally challenging.

“We probably cannot comprehend that in NZ.

“I would just want to scoop them up and bring them home.”

She said the visit was going to make a big difference to the kids and their families.

“We don't realise how lucky we are in New Zealand. When you look at the faces of those little children and how happy they are with the little amount they have.

“That makes us realise how privileged we are.

“All the photos we have seen from the last trips, those children are smiling and laughing and their needs are so simple, they are grateful for everything they get.”

In 2019, two other groups of a similar size helped to build a school and medical centre.