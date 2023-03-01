Funeral held for Muriwai firefighter Craig Stevens, who died in Cyclone Gabrielle

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory delivered a statement about the death of Muriwai volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens.

A firefighter who died from injuries recieved during Cyclone Gabrielle will be remembered in a funeral expected to draw hundreds on Wednesday.

The celebration of life for volunteer Muriwai firefighter Craig Stevens is taking place at Muriwai’s Parihoa Farm, a week after his colleague Dave van Zwanenberg was farewelled there.

Stevens and van Zwanenberg were investigating flooding at a house on Motutara Rd – the main access into the Auckland beachside settlement – on February 13 when a landslide occurred and the house collapsed.

The pair were trapped in the slip. Van Zwanenberg’s body was found two days later, while Stevens died in hospital on February 16.

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory previously said Stevens had died “fighting valiantly ’til the end”.

“Craig and Dave died helping others, working with their teammates for the benefit of their community.”

STEVENS FAMILY/Supplied Craig Stevens, a volunteer firefighter at Muriwai, died after being crushed in a landslide.

Matt Coplon​, who has known Stevens for more than 20 years, posted a tribute on a website for Profile Racing – the BMX team Stevens rode for – saying he and those at the team were “shattered to say goodbye”.

“Our hearts are broken for his wife Lucy and their two sons and the rest of his family as well as his friends across the globe,” the tribute said.

In the message, Coplon said Stevens was “an amazing man” and “a dedicated and loving husband and father, an incredible friend”.

STEVENS FAMILY/Supplied Stevens had been a keen BMX rider for many years.

Stevens, who grew up in both South Africa and the United Kingdom, had been a volunteer firefighter since 2018.

He had been a freestyle BMX rider for years, which is where he and Coplon met and “immediately became friends”.

“He's an easily likeable person, a great storyteller, an amazing bike rider, and very protective of both his friends and family.”