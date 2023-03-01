'The gap you are leaving is incomprehensible': Wife's tribute to Muriwai firefighter

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory delivered a statement about the death of Muriwai volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens.

Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of a firefighter who died from injuries received during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Wednesday’s celebration of life for volunteer Muriwai firefighter Craig Stevens took place at Muriwai’s Parihoa Farm, a week after his colleague Dave van Zwanenberg was farewelled there.

Stevens and van Zwanenberg were investigating flooding at a house on Motutara Rd – the main access into the Auckland beachside settlement – on February 13 when a landslide occurred and the house collapsed.

The pair were trapped in the slip. Van Zwanenberg’s body was found two days later, while Stevens died in hospital on February 16.

By 2pm, about 600 people wearing brightly coloured shirts and dresses had arrived at Parihoa Farm.

Members of the Māori Bay Board Riders Club, which Stevens belonged to, stood with their boards in a guard of honour waiting for his casket to arrive.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Lucy Stevens, left, told the crowd her husband had “exploded” into her life 17 years ago.

The procession was led by BMX riders, followed by fire engines.

Stevens’ casket was laid on the back of the old Titirangi fire engine and carried to a spot in the crowd by fellow firefighters. Wreaths of flowers and his firefighter helmet with the word “Boomer” on it were laid on top.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The procession was led by BMX riders, followed by fire engines.

Stevens wife, Lucy Stevens, told the crowd her husband had “exploded” into her life 17 years ago as a BMX rider wearing girls’ skinny jeans, a tank top and a sweatband.

“I instantly knew you were something special,” Lucy Stevens said. “You had this incredible energy, and life was one big adventure with you.

“You definitely kept me on my toes, and patching you up from your biking injuries was a regular occurrence.”

Lucy Stevens spoke of their travels together during their honeymoon and how Stevens had proposed to her in South Africa, after three days of trying.

Deciding to settle in Muriwai, while in New Zealand on a working holiday visa, felt like “coming home for both of us”, Lucy Stevens said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff About 600 people wearing brightly coloured shirts and dresses were at Parihoa Farm.

“We had our two beautiful boys and couldn’t think of a better place than Muriwai for them to grow up, surrounded by beauty and love.

“Our days were filled with surfing, biking, beaching, BBQs and exploring with the amazing friends and families we have met.

“We would often stand on the deck looking at the sea, the beautiful sunsets and the night sky talking about how we couldn’t believe we were actually living our dream.”

Shortly before Stevens’ death, he decided he wanted to make a movie about his life in the BMX world, his wife said.

“We were trying to save to buy a house at that time, so you definitely had some resistance from me, but now it is the most precious thing in the world to me.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stevens’ casket was laid on the back of the old Titirangi fire engine and carried by fellow firefighters.

Lucy Stevens said she was “so proud” when Stevens became a firefighter, she said he was in his element and their boys’ “ultimate” hero.

“The gap you are leaving in our lives is incomprehensible. You were the most incredible dad and husband and we felt so loved.

“You never took me for granted, were my biggest cheerleader in life and would always tell me every day how beautiful I was.

“Life will never be the same without you by our sides, but your spirit will always be with us and in the boys. Love you, Craig.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory previously said Stevens had died “fighting valiantly ’til the end”.

Stevens’ sister-in-law and friend Bella Davis said it had been “very special” seeing her best friend and her sister get together. She thanked everyone who had helped in the wake of the loss.

Chief fire officer Phelan Pirrie said Stevens was a natural storyteller and firefighter.“ Craig, you fought right through to the end. Thank you for your commitment,” Pirrie said, fighting back tears.

Dan Wairepo, Stevens’ mate and a fellow firefighter, said the pair met at a party.

He said Stevens was always keen to get into it with surfing and biking. “He was a busy guy who always made time if you ever need a hand.” In 2018 the pair joined the Muriwai fire brigade together.

A band played a song Stevens had written titled “Dad”.

A haka was performed as Stevens’ casket was carried back to the fire truck to leave the farm.

STEVENS FAMILY/Supplied Craig Stevens, a volunteer firefighter at Muriwai, died after being crushed in a landslide.

Andrea Donato one of Stevens first friends in New Zealand said they both came from overseas and were without their family but found a beautiful community in Muriwai.

“We met when we were both becoming dads at the same time.

“You were a great father and husband always caring for those around you.”

The pair spent many “magic hours” in the water together, he said.