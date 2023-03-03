Great Kiwi Break Off is a first step towards Olympic qualification for dancers

Breakers who want to qualify for the New Zealand Olympic team will be able to gain ranking points in a bid to make the list of top dancers submitted to the New Zealand Olympic Committee (file photo).

B-boys and girls who want to bust a move at the 2024 Olympics can take their first steps towards qualification in Kirikiriroa this weekend.

Breaking – often mistakenly called breakdancing – will feature in the Paris 2024 Olympic programme after making its debut at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018.

And the 16 B-boys and 16 B-girls who face off in Sunday’s Great Kiwi Break Off at Victoria on the River will have the chance to rack up some points for selection.

Organiser Dujon Cullingford says Sunday’s event is the first of four across the motu where competitors will be accumulating ranking points.

READ MORE:

* Te Tiriti in the Tron: Should Hamilton have its own civic Waitangi celebration?

* Tokyo Olympics: Last hurrah for selection of sports, leaving Lisa Carrington one medal short of making history

* Hopes Hamilton's late summer boom won't come with a Covid-19 catch



At the end of the four events, the Aotearoa New Zealand Breaking Association will nominate the top dancers to the New Zealand Olympic Committee and seek support for them to attend international qualifying events in the hope of doing enough to be selected for Paris.

However, he acknowledged it would not be an easy road.

“We hope our athletes use the opportunities well on the road to Paris and do the best they can.

“We’ll be bringing the community together to support our dancers’ journey.”

The Break Off format features one-on-one knockout battles, where “basically the crowd counts down three, two, one and the judges point to the winner. If there are 16 dancers it’ll get down to one pretty quick”.

Supplied Hamilton’s always had a strong scene for breaking, says Great Kiwi Break Off organiser Dujon Cullingfordj.

Cullingford was always keen on Hamilton hosting a ranking event.

“When I started breaking in 2000, the guys who were the best in Hamilton at that time were competing against the best in New Zealand, and we’ve always had a strong scene here, pretty much since the ‘80s. So this one, we wanted to have it in the Tron to start the first event off.

“I think this whole Olympics thing, the competition is amazing but what it gives us is the ability to leverage off it, to kind of rekindle the flames of that hip hop culture across the country.”

The Great Kiwi Break Off, supported by the Hamilton Arts Festival and Hamilton Central Business Association, is free and takes place at Victoria on the River at 3pm Sunday.