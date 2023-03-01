Family of eight living in their kōhanga after Cyclone Gabrielle

Twice this year, Peta Komaru Morgan has spent countless hours shovelling silt from his home and garden after cyclones.

Two cyclones already. Twice this year, Peta Komaru Morgan (Te Aitanga a Hauiti) has spent countless hours shovelling silt from his home and garden after Cyclone Hale in January and Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

Morgan lives on Waiapu Rd in Tolaga Bay in a two-storey family homestead with his partner and six children.

Well, usually they do. Their homestead was flooded by the record rainfall during Cyclone Gabrielle that filled the nearby Uawa river to the brim.

Now, they are living in their marae’s kōhanga reo for the foreseeable future.

It’s comfortable enough. And although they’ve had offers of potentially more comfortable places to stay, the change and stress is extremely hard on their children.

The eldest is 18 and the youngest is 3. In the middle is their 11-year-old, who is autistic and is finding everything difficult, Morgan said.

“He was struggling at first because of the new environment. He kind of struggles every time there is heavy rain, he’s always asking if our house is okay, when can we move home.

“Where we are at the moment is okay, we’ve got a playground next to us. It helps they can go play, but they are feeling the pinch.

David White/Stuff Peta Komaru Morgan worries for the future of his home near Tolaga Bay

“My 3-year-old is starting to miss home… she knows the kōhanga is not her home.”

But they have settled in enough - to move elsewhere wouldn’t help them in the short term.

“We don’t like too much change.”

Luckily the school can run even while they live there, which has helped the children relax.

Their house, a sunny yellow colour, is surrounded by mud, left behind when the Uawa river dumped tonnes of silt onto the land as it raced through their property - once in January, and again in February.

David White/Stuff “We have a house. That’s a start,” said Peta Komaru Morgan.

While the flooding from Cyclone Hale didn’t quite breach the inside of the house, Gabrielle did. Much of what was in the bottom floor is ruined, but the second floor isn’t viable to stay in for now because the house and its surroundings are too wet.

“We had three or four garden beds, veges. I had planted a hedge of lavender. We’ve lost a lot of that. But there are worse off people.”

Morgan is debating using some of the silt to build a wall around his edges and try and prevent the next flood. But he doesn’t know how to protect the driveway from the next onslaught of water.

David White/Stuff Peta Komaru Morgan doesn’t know where to put the tonnes of silt covering his once green lawn.

His neighbour across the road, Des McGrannachan, built a mound on his driveway, which protected some parts of the house from water coming from the road but did nothing to prevent the Uawa river from wrecking his yard and house from behind.

“We’re just nose down, bum up. That’s all we can do really. Just get on with it.”

Community have been invaluable – people keep stopping in off the road to ask if he’s okay.

Eventually the silt will be cleaned, and his garden restored and his whānau can return to the old homestead.

David White/Stuff With mud inside and out, the Morgan family can’t return until the rain stops and lets them clean up properly.

While there are two silt collections sites, they’re both in central Gisborne and Morgan lives an hour away.

Even though his family can’t live at home for now, Morgan counts himself lucky. It might be a month or more, but he’s willing to take it day by day – and not looking too far ahead to a time when they might have to relocate, further away from the awa.

“People in Hawke’s Bay have lost houses. We’ve got whānau isolated further up in Toko (Tokomaru Bay).

“We have a house. That’s a start.”