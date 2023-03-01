'Special day': From hardcore fans without tickets to witnessing cricket history

When four friends tried to book tickets to see the Black Caps play at the Basin Reserve they were met with an awful surprise – the first three days of the five-day test had sold out.

In an act of desperation, Bryan Cadogan or “Sprout” placed an ad in The Dominion Post, pleading that “four boomers needed help” sorting tickets to the match.

Now, Sprout, Paul Cunningham “PC”, Tim White “Blod”, and Cunningham’s partner Nicola Gavin are over the moon, after a good samaritan managed to score them tickets to all five days of the match.

It was a stroke of luck for the veteran cricket fans, as Tuesday saw the Black Caps pull a “staggering” win against England, in an act that was “history,” Blod said.

After the match the four mates, from Balclutha and Wanaka, retired to Jack Hackett’s pub in central Wellington to celebrate over a meal.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Bryan Cadogan, Paul Cunningham, Nicola Gavin, and Tim White celebrate the Black Caps' historic win at Jack Hacketts pub.

The match had been an “emotional roller-coaster,” Blod said, with PC adding that it had been “a bit of history”.

“We were up, and then we were down ... It was a great game of cricket, and great for the New Zealand boys. They really scrapped it out.”

The Black Caps had worked hard and showed England “a scrap”, with the stand-out being Neil Wagner, who really gutted it out for “a wee feller” and had turned the match around, Gavin said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images A standout of the team to the four friends was Black Caps fast bowler Neil Wagner.

The friends had watched the five-day match while sitting on the embankment of the reserve, surrounded by hundreds of English cricket fans.

There were so many moments over the past four days when it seemed like the match was going to turn for England, only the Black Caps to bring it back.

It felt “fantastic” when the game was over and the Black Caps had won, the friends said, especially against “powerhouse” England.

Gavin added she couldn’t believe the men didn’t fall down the embankment with the amount of jumping they were doing.

“It’s a really special day for us,” PC said. “For us, we follow the Black Caps all over the place, and it's been hard work sometimes. We have some miserable days, but today was pretty cool ... We’re always proud of them.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images The moment the test was won and history on New Zealand soil was made.

PC said they were just grateful to get the tickets. The man who had supplied them hadn’t wanted any money in return, only that they donate $500 to a charity of their choice. The friends decided they would donate the $500 Cyclone relief fund.

“It was a real special day.”

The next day everyone would be heading home. As long as the three friends were “alive and kicking,” the tradition of meeting annually would keep on going.

“Cricket is a great game.”