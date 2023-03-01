Southland primary and kindergarten teachers fight for better conditions

Hundreds of unionised primary, area school and kindergarten teachers from Southland attend a meeting at the Ascot Hotel in Invercargill on Wednesday to discuss and vote on the Government’s second collective employment offer

A fight for better working conditions is necessary to retain teachers and ensure today’s children reach their potential, a Southland educator of 35 years says.

Invercargill’s Waverley Park School teacher Brenda Devery was one of 350 unionised Southland primary and kindergarten teachers who met in the city for a paid stop work meeting on Wednesday to consider and vote on the Government’s second collective employment offer.

The first offer was rejected by primary and kindergarten teachers nationwide.

Devery said it was good to see “a bit of disruption” so the public could take notice of what they were fighting for.

Teachers were trying to ensure children reached their potential, she said.

“We are trying to create children who have a positive input on society, and to do that we need the resources and a supported learning environment.”

Teachers would not be retained if their pay packets did not keep up with inflation and if they were not properly supported, she said.

Reasons the first offer was rejected included the lack of movement by the ministry to reduce teacher-student ratios, and no additional support for principals or teachers, the NZEI teachers union said this week.

“If we don’t have the resources we can’t do the best job we need to do,” Devery said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Cara Sharp, Brenda Devery and Cheryl Johnston-Thomas are speaking out for a better deal for primary and kindergarten teachers.

Cara Sharp, a negotiator for the kindergartens’ collective contract, said she did not believe the offer on the table was enough to attract and retain kindergarten teachers, while Devery believed it was the same for the primary sector.

Sharp said the fight was not about money – it was about teachers being able to provide the best conditions for the children they taught.

The meeting, at the Ascot Park Hotel, was one of many union meetings around the country for primary and kindergarten teachers this week.

Area school teachers, who were still waiting for a second offer, joined them at the meetings.

The voting on Wednesday was done by secret ballot and the votes in each province including Southland would be tallied.

The nationwide outcome would be known at the end of the week and if the offer was rejected, teachers across the country would have another vote on whether to take strike action.

Ministry of Education education workforce leader Anna Welanyk said the Government agency was unable to comment while union members were considering the offer.

However, she confirmed the second offer for primary teachers involved a $4000 pay increase for the first year, and for the second year a $2000 pay increase, or a 3% increase, whichever comes higher.

The offer also included a one-off payment of $750 for anyone who was a member of NZEI as of March 3, 2023 and a one-off payment of $500 for all teachers on December 1, 2023 [for both primary and kindergarten].

For primary teachers, increased sick leave entitlements was on the table, as was an additional 15 hours of “release” time per term, to be introduced in the next two years.

This would more than double the current entitlement - to 25 hours per term - for the teachers to be released from the classroom to carry out non-instruction duties such as planning, testing and reporting, Welanyk said.

“We expect that NZEI will inform us of whether or not members have accepted the offer next week.”