'Ridiculed' teen felt apology wasn't a priority for Heather du Plessis-Allan

School Strike 4 Climate organiser Izzy Cook, left, interviewed on 1 News, on September 23, 2022, (Screengrab), and television presenter Heather du Plessis-Allan. (Composite image)

A teenager “ridiculed” on air by Heather du Plessis-Allan says she’s disappointed the radio host took two months to apologise.

Climate activist and Schools Strike for Climate (SS4C) organiser Izzy Cook, 16, was interviewed by du Plessis-Allan on the Newstalk ZB Drive radio show in September 2022.

During the interview Cook admitted she had recently travelled to Fiji, despite one of her group’s demands being a ban on “unnecessary air travel”.

Du Plessis-Allan “ridiculed” Cook in her reaction, which included “hysterically laughing at, and teasing the interviewee for over a minute”, the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) said on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* The Whole Truth: How our farms contribute to climate change

* The RNZ-TVNZ merger is over. Will the Government's other media reform work out?

* Newstalk ZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan 'ridiculed' teen during interview - BSA



Complaints made against du Plessis-Allan’s broadcast said the interview breached the fairness, offensive and disturbing content, children’s interests, and discrimination and denigration standards.

Newstalk ZB owner NZME agreed the interview breached the fairness standard because of Cook’s age and potential vulnerability. It apologised to Cook and told the BSA du Plessis-Allan had also apologised to the teenager, in private.

Cook said du Plessis-Allan apologised two months after the incident, making her feel it wasn’t a top priority for the radio host.

She also felt the apology should have been made publicly because the interview happened publicly.

Supplied Cook attends the 2021 climate protest in Wellington for School Strike 4 Climate.

“If she really did feel sorry she would have done it publicly and promptly.”

Some who complained to NZME did not think the response at the time was good enough either and sent their complaints on to the BSA.

“We acknowledge there was foreseeable harm in the form of embarrassment in the moment for the activist, and further ridiculing/bullying online,” the BSA said.

“Overall, we found the interview went further than simply critiquing and questioning SS4C’s policies and the interviewee’s alleged hypocrisy, and instead amounted to ridicule, which was unfair.”

RHYVA VAN ONSELEN/STUFF More than 1000 climate activists at the latest School Strike 4 Climate in Christchurch demanded "more radical" action on climate change from elected representatives. (First published September 23, 2022)

The BSA decided NZME had done enough to address the breach, but Cook did not feel the same.

She had not been scared off speaking to media though, she said.

“If anything, I feel more passionate about climate change.

“It’s important that you do research on who’s interviewing you ... [but] at the end of the day Heather denied climate change and I think that’s the real issue here.”

Stuff approached du Plessis-Allan and NZME for comment – the latter said the BSA decision “speaks for itself” and it had no further comment to make.