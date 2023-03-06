5G tower plan meets community resistance

Wakefield resident Shannen Wagstaff is concerned about the location of a new 5G tower in Wakefield near McGazzaland. “I'm not saying that it doesn't need to be in Wakefield at all, what I'm saying is choose another spot.”

A Wakefield woman who suffers from a rare neurological disorder is worried the planned construction of a 5G communications tower across the road from her home is going to worsen her condition.

Shannen Wagstaff, who has functional neurological disorder (FND), says that if the construction of the tower goes ahead, she may be forced to move home.

The 5G tower is proposed to be built at the corner of the entrance to McGazzaland, a new pump track and jump course in Wakefield, popular with children and teenagers.

Residents heard about the plans in a letter delivered to householders in late February.

A public meeting scheduled to discuss the subject on Wednesday, was cancelled because of “not enough information and misinformation” circulating the community, Wakefield Community Council chair and organiser Julian Eggers said.

Wagstaff has started a petition on change.org asking for the 15-metre-high tower to be relocated, which has been signed by 261 people by Sunday afternoon.

Living across the road from the proposed site, she’s aware of the teens who drink and play “silly buggers” at the track - which she described as the “only place” the community has set aside for youth, where there are regularly 50 to 70 people milling around.

She’s worried kids could throw stuff at a tower, or attempt to climb it.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff The McGazzaland pump track in Wakefield, Nelson.

Her other concern is personal. She said she had lived near a communications tower before in Nelson and described the sound as a “consistent, static, buzzing noise”.

A sufferer of functional neurological disorder, Wagstaff said that a noise like that could set her off into seizures.

On any given day, she can experience aphasia - difficulty speaking, full body seizures, tremors, and dystonia, when her body seizes up entirely for hours on end.

She can wake up paralysed, and she also gets bad brain fog, and this is where the noise worries her, that the hum will serve as a trigger for a bad episode.

“If I am around noises for too long, everything starts swimming. My body sets off and I basically become bed bound for a minimum of two to three days.”

If the tower did go up, she said, because of her hypersensitivity, she would have to move.

“I'm not saying that it doesn't need to be in Wakefield at all, what I'm saying is choose another spot.”

A letter was sent out to locals informing them of the plans at the end of February.

Fortysouth, which is building the tower in conjunction with Vodafone, acknowledged that people would prefer cell site infrastructure to be built out of site or in remote locations, spokesperson Lisa Mulitalo said.

However, the new 4 and 5G technology required to power cell sites meant that telecommunications providers needed to have sites closer to the user.

Hills or sites away from residential housing were “no longer an option”.

The location of the site was also limited by planning rules.

“A lot of the town has height restrictions of 10 metres,” Mulitalo said. “We’re really limited in options.”

Two other potential sites were discarded – for insufficient space, and for affecting weigh bridge operations.

Mulitalo said if Wagstaff approached Fortysouth after the tower was put up, they could get it monitored for noise.

A Tasman District Council spokesperson said their role in the installation was a consenting one and confirmed that the consenting process was under way.

Eggers said he was in talks with Vodafone.

“It's important we hear from all parties to get the correct and accurate information.”

Mulitalo said Fortysouth would work with the council to make sure there were no other locations available.