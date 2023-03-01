Horsepower in the hills for the 30th Goldfields Cavalcade

Legs the horse smiles for the camera with Goldfields Cavalcade trail boss Les Beattie at Argyle Station, Waikaia.

The horses are happy, and so are the riders.

Riders on the Blackhawk Saddlery High Country Trail have enjoyed some spectacular scenery in Northern Southland this week, bound for the finale of the 30th Goldfields Cavalcade at Millers Flat on Saturday.

About 20 riders are being led by trail boss Les Beattie through the high country on Glenlapa and Argyle stations near Waikaia before crossing onto Hukarere and Crown Rock stations, and camping at Moa Flat before reaching the cavalcade carnival.

“It’s probably about 100km all up, the biggest day is about 30km and there’s a couple of big hills to climb,’’ Beattie said.

READ MORE:

* Farmers a cut above DOC in caring for Crown land

* 'Beautiful' South Island station could be privatised



Riders leave camp about 8am every morning and Beattie aims to be making camp around 4pm.

On Tuesday, they climbed up through fog to enjoy a day’s ride on Argyle Station, stopping at a hut for lunch.

“There was some fog going up the hill this morning and I hate riding in fog but once we got up the top there was a bit of air movement and some sun so that was good.

“There’s some challenging riding, but the scenery is pretty good. It’s great country,’’ he said.

Supplied Riders on the Black Hawk Saddlery High Country Trail on Argyle Station at Waikaia.

Numbers are down on the ride this year, perhaps due to increasing costs, but riders had come from all over the South Island to be part of the trip.

Many had been riding on the same cavalcade trail together for years, Beattie said.

“There used to be 72 but we’re down to 20 this year. They’ve added tramping trails, mountain biking trails and walking trails over the years and they seem to be pretty popular.’’

As the days’ riding draws to a close, riders and their support crews meet at the station wool shed to tell some tall tales and enjoy a feed, cooked up by Ken Smith, of Winton.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Tash Hamilton cuts the hair of Black Hawk Saddlery High Country Trail cook Ken Smith, of Winton.

It’s Smith’s 14th trip as a cavalcade cook, and this year he’s going home without something he treasured – his hair, which he said hadn’t been touched for about 20 years.

The 30 people at the camp had a whip around and raised $1000 for the clippers to come out, with all proceeds going to prostate cancer research.

“It’s worth it if that money goes to saving someone’s life,’’ he said after Tash Hamilton shaved his head.

“It’s a bit cold – I might need a hat in the morning.’’