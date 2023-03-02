Attacked by street racers, then he had to swim from his flooded car

Parts of Warkworth were flooded during the heavy rains of Auckland Anniversary weekend. (File photo)

Just weeks after Mark Maclean was left in a coma after being attacked on his driveway, he was escaping from his car as it was caught in the Auckland Anniversary floods.

The Warkworth man was found on the roadside in December after being critically injured in an alleged attack, which saw him being placed in an induced coma for a short period.

Maclean suffered severe brain injuries and a fractured eye socket in the alleged attack on the driveway of his home in Warkworth, north Auckland, on December 9.

Two people have since been charged in relation to the incident.

In early January, Maclean was discharged from hospital and moved to a rehabilitation clinic.

His recovery is going well, but extreme weather over Auckland Anniversary added unexpected drama.

As heavy rain fell on the night of January 27, Maclean was on his way home to spend the weekend with his wife and four children when they all got caught in the deluge.

“We were on our home from picking Mark up from rehab and as we were going through a puddle on Henderson Valley Rd, the road suddenly dipped down and the car just stopped,” his wife Dereda Lipsey-Maclean​ said.

Dereda Lipsey-Maclean/Supplied The Maclean family made a lucky escape through their car window during the Auckland floods.

“The water kept rising and getting worse, so we all jumped out the car window. We got saved by this nice man with a four-wheel drive and a friend of ours came and picked us up. But I’ve lost my car.”

Maclean has since been discharged from the clinic and his family are ecstatic to have him home, Lipsey-Maclean​​ said.

Supplied Maclean’s family had been by his side since incident.

“He's doing extremely well. He's come a long way and It's absolutely amazing. Our children are so happy to have him home. They’ve been jumping all over him.”

Maclean had been unable to speak after the incident and is still undergoing extensive speech therapy.

Lipsey-Maclean​ said Maclean’s speech was almost back to normal, but he talked differently to how he used to.

“If he talks too quickly, the words come out muddled. But he is practising and getting better every day.

Supplied Maclean is a roofer but has been unable to return to work since the incident in December.

“He's got homework he has to do daily, which involves reading books out loud. He has a speech therapist, a physiotherapist and occupational therapist coming to the house.”

Now that Maclean is out of rehab and back home, he is looking forward to being able to go back to work.

“He's so eager to go back, but he's not allowed to yet for a couple more months while he recovers. He also can’t drive for 6 to 12 months,” Lipsey-Maclean​ said.

She said the past 11 weeks had been the longest of her life, but she wanted to thank the public for all the love and support.

“We’re very grateful to everyone for their well-wishes and donations, and we’re glad Mark’s finally home.”