Waimea Dam cost forecast up another $3m, contractor enters arbitration

An aerial view of the construction of the Waimea Community Dam.

Waimea Dam is set to cost another $3 million, with the project’s cost forecast now up to $198m.

Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott said the increase was “really around the mechanical and river diversion costs”, and an increasing amount of money expected to be spent on dispute proceedings, specifically on arbitration.

The joint-venture contractor building the dam started adjudication proceedings in February 2022.

Scott said while Waimea Water was “happy” with the outcome from the adjudicator, the contractor was disputing a “number of matters”, and had taken them to arbitration.

Waimea Water’s mid-year report released on Thursday stated that the risk of contract and adjudication proceedings being “unfavourably overturned” will remain “until arbitration is completed over the next few years”.

As a ratepayer himself, Scott said any cost increase was “disappointing”.

An aerial view of the Waimea Dam, which is around 85% complete.

“I appreciate this is a very big project for a small community.”

Waimea Water and the joint-venture contractor have not seen eye to eye on multiple occasions. In letters leaked to Stuff in 2021, each party pointed the finger at the other over delays with the project.

Scott said the dam was not designed or priced at the time the contract was let, “so we've been pretty much at the mercy of the inflationary environment and the contractor’s procurement”.

Aside from the upcoming arbitration with the contractor, the other risk listed by Scott was that of a weather event, such as Cyclone Gabrielle.

The dam will be New Zealand’s first publicly funded large dam in 31 years, since the Clyde Dam was completed in 1992.

The 220-metre long dam is due to be completed in October, one year and eight months behind plan.

The reservoir would be closed and filling would begin at the end of March, Scott said. There would be a six-month period in which the reservoir would build and rise slowly to the top, while mechanical electrical works inside the dam would concurrently be constructed.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Waimea Water chief executive Mike Scott at the construction site for the Waimea Community Dam. (file photo)

According to Waimea Water, the dam will bring an estimated $55m of economic benefits to the region in the first two years, and between $600m to $900m over 25 years.

There would be better water security in the town water supply, allowing more housing development, better water security for irrigators, and improved river health, Scott said.

“It's more food, more production, more housing, more investment in the region, which drives your primary, secondary and tertiary industries ... we have water security, and I know that we are the envy of many other regions in New Zealand who wonder how we did it”.

Waimea Water Ltd is a council controlled organisation that is responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam in the Lee Valley, about 36km south-east of Nelson.

It is a joint venture between Tasman District Council and Waimea Irrigators Ltd. The dam is being constructed for Waimea Water via a joint-venture contractor of Fulton Hogan Ltd and Taylors Contracting Ltd.

The initial budget for the dam was $104.4m in 2018. “Unforeseen geological conditions” caused a an estimated $25 million rise to $129.4m in February 2020. A year later, in 2021, Scott announced a $29 million blowout, taking the dam completion cost to $158.4m.

In July 2021, that figure was revised as closer to $164 million.

In February 2022, the forecast had risen to $185m, while in June last year the forecast cost had grown to $195m.