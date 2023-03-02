Leafy, low-rise Cambridge gets an apartment block as stats show change is coming

The Cornerstone is coming to Cambridge, featuring 30 apartments, shops and underground parking. In the picture, Adam O’Leary who oversees the project and owners Elayne and Les O’Leary.

A Waikato town best known for its leafy streets, large sections and stately villas is about to get a major taste of the future as Cambridge prepares for its tallest apartment development to open later this month.

And while some nearby are eyeing the project warily, a near 70% uptake of leases already appears to back up it’s owners contention that high density housing is needed to meet rental demand, even outside cities like Hamilton.

The Cornerstone, at the junction of Burns and Campbell street in a south Cambridge suburb, is a four-storey building that features 30 apartments – 12 one bedroom and 18 two bedroom units, seven shops on the ground floor, and a car park in the basement.

The apartments will address the need for rental accommodation in Cambridge and bring more people into the area, owners Les and Elayne O’Leary say.

After demolishing the old Leamington Tavern, Les O’Leary decided to build supermarkets or more shops on the land. However, in 2019 the project evolved, and a friend suggested apartment units.

Their son Andrew O’Leary had just returned from overseas and took over the role of project manager.

When Andrew O’Leary first got involved, they went to the council to understand the requirements of the building.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The four storey project will finish this month with the opening is on March 22. From left, Accomodation rental solutions managing director Nicole Anstiss, project manager Adam O’Leary and owners Elayne and Les O’Leary.

“One of the planners suggested we look into accommodation above it because units are quite hard to get in Cambridge.

“Then we roughed out some plans and feasibility, and one of the requirements from the council was to put parking, so that meant we had to do underground parking. However, that turned out to be not so feasible because of the cost of digging out the land.

“So we decided to do two floors of apartments.”

Cambridge has long been known for its wide streets and larger sections, with even recent developments to the north of the town still largely stand-alone houses.

However, times, and the dwellings where Kiwis will be living in future, appear to be changing.

Waikato saw a 21.9% drop in dwelling consents issued in January compared to December, according to Statistics NZ.

For the year ending January 2023, total dwelling consents for the region were down 10.6% compared to the previous year as the housing market slowed from previous highs.

Stand-alone houses made up the bulk of the drop, down 22% over the period, while multi-unit dwelling consents, like apartments, were up 12.4% in the region.

Andrew O’Leary said the family project wanted to bring something useful for the whole community and bring people into the area with shopping.

“There’s not many shops or accommodation on this side of the river, so this addresses all of those needs. Hopefully all the people and shops in the area will benefit from it as well.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The Cornerstone apartments will address the need for rental accommodation in Cambridge.

The reduction of workforce during Covid-19 did not create a big impact on the construction because the owners, from the start, decided to use local companies and contractors, Andrew O’Leary said.

“We used Construction Advantage Limited who hire mostly, what they can, from local tradies.

“So that was quite a good decision to help the area prosper and build Cambridge up... and it turned out that with Covid and delays, it was a good decision on our end too.

“The locals were at least able to work, when they could.”

Of the 30 apartments, 20 were already rented and only three units from the ground-floor shops were yet to be leased.

Postie, a dentist, pizza outlet and a café will take up the other units.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The top floor allows views out to surrounding hills near Cambridge.

Accommodation Rental Solutions managing director Nicole Anstiss said the big number of units renting just out of plans showed the high demand.

“There is definitely a shortage of rental accommodation in Cambridge.

“A lot of people are moving into the town, not just people moving around. A lot of sports goes on here and many internationals come to Cambridge.”

Cornerstone will open on March 22.

Stella Maria, who lived opposite to Cornerstone, said she was keen to see the project come to fruition. She was happy about Postie coming to Cambridge and said, “now I dont have to go to Te Awumutu to do my shopping”.

Kate Jacobson was worried about privacy in her home and how visible the backyard was from the top floor of Cornerstone.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, was not delighted with the influx of people into Cambridge and said the town was losing its charm.

She also worried the road will become a car parking space for shoppers and visitors.