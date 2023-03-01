Driver 'lucky' to survive violent, rolling crash caught on dashcam, expert says

James Dickinson was driving home when a car barrelled towards him.

A driver is lucky to have survived a violent car crash that flipped his truck and sent it careening into an oncoming car, a crash expert says.

Aucklander James Dickinson’s​ dashcam caught the moment a Mitsubishi Triton ute flipped and rolled down the road into his car on Tuesday on Piha’s Scenic Drive.

Both drivers survived the crash, although the driver of the rolled ute had to be taken to hospital.

Crash analyst Bruce Wilson said he knew the “dangerous” stretch of road very well from his 16 years in the police and its narrowness and open gutters made the crash worse than it might have been on a similar road.

“Rollovers are not like the movies, it’s actually quite hard to roll a car,” Wilson said.

Cars needed a “trip” in order to roll – in many cases rollovers are caused by wheels hitting a kerb​ or small obstruction, Wilson said. In this case, he said the open gutter was the culprit.

James Dickinson/Supplied James Dickinson watched as a ute barrelled towards him while travelling on Piha's Scenic Drive.

To Wilson, it looked as if the driver of the Triton had lost control and veered into the open gutter on the side of the road, which he believed launched the car into the roll.

“As soon as you drop your wheels into the ditch then it’s physics that take over and you don’t get to decide what happens next.”

He said he had attended close to 1000 crashes over his time in the police, many which were on rural roads caused by open drains, which he said made accidents worse than they needed to be.

The Triton is a newer model and equipped with modern safety systems, which Wilson said likely saved the driver – although he said airbags and seatbelts were somewhat redundant in rollovers.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Drone video shows damage to South Piha after Cyclone Gabrielle battered Auckland.

“If that was an older-style ute, then I don’t think they’re walking away.”

After the crash, Dickinson forced open the distorted door of his car to go check on the driver of the rolled ute.

He said the driver was “dazed” and “appeared to be regaining consciousness”, while a “significant amount of blood was on his head and face”.

He and another driver administered first aid and about 15 to 20 minutes later police arrived and “took control of the scene”.

Police confirmed they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Scenic Drive at 5.39pm on Tuesday.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Dickinson said the recent road closures due to slips created by Cyclone Gabrielle in the area had resulted in an “incredibly dangerous situation”.