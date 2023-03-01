Iwi accept apology from man who took 23 million-year-old fossil from West Coast beach

Jensen lied when he told locals he had permission from iwi to remove a treasured fossil, but months later iwi have accepted his apology.

A West Coast man who took a 23 million-year-old fossil will work with experts to restore it, with plans in place to update police and the community about his progress.

There appears to be no plans to prosecute Harry Jensen, who removed an ancient whale fossil from the Little Wanganui river in October while locals watched in horror.

At the time he refused to tell anyone who he was or who he worked for, and a colleague was reportedly aggressive and intimidating to those who confronted them.

He told locals he had permission from iwi to remove it, but that was not true. Months on, iwi have accepted his public apology.

READ MORE:

* Apology not accepted: Man who took 23 million-year-old fossil receives mixed response

* West Coast man apologises for taking whale fossil from river mouth

* Iwi working with whale fossil thief on 'public apology'



After the removal was reported to council and iwi, police helped with the investigation.

About two weeks later, police executed a search warrant and recovered the taonga from Jensen.

That fossil would now be returned to Jensen for restoration. In his public apology, published on Monday, he confirmed it would be returned to the Karamea community.

Francois Tumahai, chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae, said he had worked extensively with police, the regional council and Jensen over the past four months to reach a positive result.

Peter Lei/Supplied The fossils sat between high and low tide, which makes the legalities of its removal a grey area, but no agency appeared have plans to prosecute.

Tumahai said Jensen would work with expert palaeontologists to restore the fossil for public display.

Although locals, including two men who separately confronted Jensen on the day, did not accept Jensen’s apology, Ngāti Waewae, mana whenua and hapū of Ngāi Tahu, considered it to be genuine.

“We can all agree that there should be stronger legislation in place to stop this from happening again. Fossils are a tangible connection to our past and this taonga was particularly special and treasured by the community,” Tumahai said.

”I look forward to seeing it returned to Karamea, so it can be enjoyed once again.”

A community meeting would take place in April. Meanwhile, Jensen would provide regular reports on his progress to police, council and Tumahai.

Local Tom Horncastle, who confronted Jensen while he removed the fossil, told Stuff on Tuesday he would reserve judgement until he saw the fossil and its condition with his own eyes.