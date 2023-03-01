Warriors coaching session delights young Hutt Valley players

Teaatahu Taniwha, 11, runs drills with Anthony Gelling and Leti Samuelu during a training session on Wednesday.

Young rugby league players got the chance to play with their idols when the Warriors visited a Wellington rugby league club on Wednesday evening.

The rugby league team haven’t played in Wellington since 2019, and will be playing at Sky Stadium against the Newcastle Knights on Friday.

Current and former Warriors Anthony Gelling​, Jacob Laban​, Julian Drinnan​, Ruben Wiki​, Valingi Kepu​, and Leti Samuelu​ headed to Petone Rugby League Club to meet with young players from the Hutt Valley.

Together, the group ran laps and did rugby drills together, to the delight of the young athletes, while a coaching workshop was run inside the clubrooms for the adults present.

A sausage sizzle and drinks were also available for the friends and whānau present.

The Hutt Valley has a strong connection with the rugby league, with players such as Jacob Laban growing up in the area.

Teaatahu Taniwha, 11, said he had a great time meeting the Warriors.