The crash happened about 4.10pm on Hamurana Rd, near Rotorua.

Two people have been injured after a schoolbus and a van collided on a road near Rotorua.

Details about the incident remain sketchy, however it is understood the crash happened on Hamurana Rd, between Dalbeth Rd and Leonard Rd, about 4.10pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the nature of the injuries were not known, but were not believed to be serious.

There was only one passenger on the bus at the time, she said.