Farm worker's death: Taranaki murder accused's trial to start in August

Jodie Shannon Hughes, as photographed during a 2022 appearance in the High Court at New Plymouth. (File photo)

A woman defending allegations she played a role in the violent death of a South Taranaki farm worker has made an appearance in court.

Jodie Shannon Hughes appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday for a callover hearing before Justice Francis Cooke.

The 30-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and burglary.

The alleged offences related to the death of Jacob Ramsay, whose body was discovered on an Oaonui farm in South Taranaki on July 31.

NZ Police/Supplied The body of father-of-three Jacob Ramsay, 33, was found at a rural South Taranaki property on Sunday in July 2022.

Ramsay, 33, was a father-of-two, and expecting a third child with wife Sarah at the time of his death.

Hughes, along with two men, were arrested and charged in connection with Ramsay’s death in August last year.

On Friday, the date of her three-week trial was confirmed to begin on August 14. A further callover hearing is set down for April 5.

The men arrested, William Mark Candy, 39, and Ethan Webster, 19, previously pleaded guilty to murder in relation to Ramsay’s death.

Candy also pleaded guilty to kidnapping him.

The pair will be sentenced in the High Court at New Plymouth on Monday afternoon.