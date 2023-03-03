Stay or go? The dilemma homeowners in areas hit hardest by Cyclone Gabrielle face

Stay or go? That’s the dilemma facing many homeowners in flooded communities hit hardest by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Recovery taskforce chief Sir Brian Roche this week said consideration would need to be made as to whether some areas would be “red-zoned”, while Finance Minister Grant Robertson, preferring the term “managed retreat”, said it was too early to say where in Hawke’s Bay this might be needed.

However, he assured residents they would not be left in the sort of limbo experienced by those in Canterbury following the 2011 earthquake.

For Philip Barber, owner of Petane Station Vineyard in the Esk Valley, the decision to go is already made.

Barber, who was rescued from the roof his house with wife Sarah and their two children, said he would not mind if the entire area was red-zoned.

“We’re moving because Sarah doesn’t want to live there ever again.”

Greg Miller, who runs the Valley d’Vine restaurant on the Linden Estate Vineyard in the Esk Valley, said some wouldn’t come back, “but 80% of the residents will rebuild again if they’re allowed to”.

”It’s a beautiful place to live,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff About 130 people living in the Esk Valley had their homes destroyed by the floodwaters caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“If they’re going to red zone areas they’ll have to look at the whole of Hawke’s Bay because we’re all on a flood plain. We all know we live on a flood plain. Are we all going to live in fear?”

He said if it was accepted that climate change would cause more of these events, it was important to build infrastructure that could protect communities.

Danelle Kendrick and her family, who own a flooded home on Pōhutukawa Drive, not far from the mouth of the Esk River, want to move back into their house, which is yellow-stickered.

Phil Pennington/RNZ Philip Barber outside Petane Wines. (File photo)

”There’s four families on our street who don’t want to come back, but the majority of us want to come back,” she said.

Robertson, the minister overseeing the cyclone recovery, said he favoured the term “managed retreat” because it would be a “thoughtful process” rather than people having their homes “wiped out”.

“It’s about a conversation about whether we need to help people understand that the places they might live in may not be tenable for them to live in, in the long term.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The view of Esk Valley from the Esk Hills.

“There may be areas of that type in Hawke’s Bay, but we’re still in the assessment phase of all of this.”

There were valuable lessons from the managed retreat that took place at Matatā in Bay of Plenty, Robertson said, particularly the need to listen carefully to the local community and to ensure that central and local government worked closely together to give certainty.

He was not prepared to say which parts of Hawke’s Bay might be considered for managed retreat “because it is such a sensitive area”.

“The lessons we’ve learned from Christchurch are about the fact that we know we can’t let these things drag out. My commitment is we will do this as quickly as we can. Bear in mind that in any given area not all homeowners are going to feel the same way, and that is an issue we have to step our way through.”