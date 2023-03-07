Kiwis facing deportation from Australia thrown lifeline, but change too late for some

Campaigners are piling pressure on Chris Hipkins to go hard on the issue across the Tasman when he visits next week.

Australia is easing its approach to those facing deportation back to New Zealand for criminal offending, but for one deportee it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

A new directive from Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Anthony Giles, which came into effect on Friday, will see greater weight given to how long someone has lived in Australia as well as the strength of their ties to the country.

It means the deportation of those who have long-standing ties to Australia are less likely to be shipped offshore under the controversial section 501 of the Migration Act – which has seen 2845 people deported between January 2015 and November 2022.

But the change is a “touchy subject” for James Ede, who was sent back to New Zealand in 2020 after drug and firearms offending across the ditch.

Now 38, he spent the better part of four decades in Australia, where his family still lives along with his children. When he speaks, he does so with an Aussie accent.

“I don’t even know the New Zealand anthem,” he said.

“Mate, we are Australian. How I talk to how I dress, everything that I know, I'm Australian.”

He has had a tough time since he got here, getting in trouble with the law again not long after he got off the plane.

Deportees and lawyers speak in south Auckland about the Australian government's policy of deporting Kiwis convicted of or charged with crimes. (First published February 2020)

“I had no one here to support me, I feel like a foreigner in my own country,” he said.

“In the first two months I had nowhere to live or stay so I fell back into what I know best and that was survival mode and survival mode put me back in prison.

“But at least I had a roof over my head and I had meals coming in, so that’s what I did.”

Ede said because his case might have taken years to be heard, if he had opted to wait in a detention centre and fight the deportation decision, he would have a decent shot at winning his case.

But the changes aren’t retrospective, so those in New Zealand have no grounds to appeal.

Between January 2015 and November 2022, 2845 people were deported from Australia.

Speaking to reporters in February, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins welcomed the acknowledgement that “actually some of the people that we are talking about have had a long history in Australia”.

Yet while things are changing for the better in Australia, in New Zealand the Government is urgently passing a law to allow it to keep imposing parole-like conditions on 501s after the High Court ruled the practice unlawful.

The court, in December, said the Government’s handling of New Zealand citizens deported from Australia after serving a prison sentence breached a prohibition against retrospective penalties and double jeopardy.

The amendment would mean the policies lawfully apply to returning offenders who were convicted before 2015.