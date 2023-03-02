Attempted burglary foiled by off-duty Hawke's Bay cops

Two off-duty police officers in Hawke’s Bay stopped a burglary when they noticed strange behaviour nearby.

Two off-the-clock police officers used observation and quick reflexes to stop an attempted burglary at property in Hastings.

A police spokesperson said Hawke’s Bay Senior Sergeants KJ and Sally – who have chosen to keep their last names private – were off-duty together when they saw a vehicle speedily pull into a nearby driveway.

When the officers went over and identified themselves as police, the driver drove quickly away in the vehicle while their passenger ran into a nearby property.

The suspicious vehicle was reported, and with help from the Eagle helicopter currently deployed in the region, the driver was located and arrested, with the same vehicle allegedly involved in a fleeing driver incident earlier the same day.

READ MORE:

* Claims of cyclone crime spike a 'political football', cops at coalface say

* Jetski stolen from freight company two years ago found during police search

* Six people arrested this week after spate of thefts in Napier



One of the officers then found the vehicle’s passenger hiding under a tree in the property they ran into.

Both police officers said they were never really off-duty and were always ready to keep their communities safe.

1 NEWS It came after a charged community meeting organised by locals.

Two women, aged 49 and 22, will appear before Hastings District Court in March.

The 49-year-old has been charged with theft of a vehicle and unlawfully being in an enclosed yard.

The 22-year-old has been charged with failing to stop, being an unlicensed driver, dangerous driving and receiving.

The thwarted burglary follows rumours of an increase in lawless and looting in the cyclone-affected Hawke’s Bay, despite Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Police saying crime was no higher than usual.

Eastern District Road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick​ had reported a rise in vehicles being impounded and confiscated, which he attributed to increased policing in the region.