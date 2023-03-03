New Scott Base research station set to sail for Antarctica in 2027

This video shows how the new Scott Base research station will be delivered to Antarctica in 2027.

The date has been set and the ship booked for the new Scott Base research station’s completion and 3720-kilometre journey to Antarctica.

Antarctica New Zealand on Friday announced the new station will be ready and shipped to Antarctica in January 2027, exactly 70 years after the original base opened in 1957.

Project director for the Scott Base redevelopment and former Royal Air Force Air Commodore, Jon Ager, says the new base will “safeguard New Zealand’s world-leading scientific research programme and presence in Antarctica” for another 50 plus years.

“We’re delighted to be working with Leighs Construction to harness the knowledge and expertise of BigLift Shipping and Mammoet,” Ager said.

Supplied An impression of how the Scott Base redevelopment is expected to look when finished.

“These companies have a wealth of experience on complex projects in challenging environments.”

The redevelopment of Scott Base will replace the existing base with three interconnected buildings and upgrade the Ross Island Wind Energy system.

Ager said BigLift will sail the prefabricated base from Timaru to Pram Point, Ross Island on the back of a 20,675 metric tonne, 173-metre-long MC-Class vessel in four years’ time.

“Construction will begin at PrimePort Timaru mid-2023, allowing three and a half years to build, test and commission the new base before its journey south.

“The landmark voyage will echo New Zealand’s Antarctic history: the original Scott Base consisted of prefabricated buildings delivered on the HMNZS Endeavour when the research station was established.”

The MC-Class vessel is an ice-strengthened heavy module carrier, specifically designed to operate in remote and inaccessible areas, like Antarctica.

Antarctica New Zealand/Stuff One of BigLift Shipping's 20,675 metric tonnes, 173-metre-long MC-Class vessels has been booked to deliver the new Scott Base research station to Antarctica.

BigLift Shipping commercial and business development manager Mark van den Berg says the company is pleased to be contracted for the ocean transportation of the modules for the new Scott Base.

“We look forward to working with all partners of the Scott Base redevelopment to make this interesting and challenging project a success,” van den Berg said.

The vessel will bypass the usual offload point at McMurdo Station and sail directly to Pram Point, where Scott Base is situated – it’s the first time that a ship of this size will moor at Aotearoa’s only Antarctic station.

Mammoet is the company providing self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) that will move the new base onto the ship in Timaru and off again in Antarctica.

The three interconnected buildings will be separated into eight modules (each about 800 metric tonnes), sealed, and welded onto the vessel for the journey.

The first chartered vessel for the redevelopment, BigLift’s Happy Delta, arrived in McMurdo Sound last month to deliver around 870,000 kg of cargo for the redevelopment.

Antarctica New Zealand/Stuff Mammoet's self-propelled modular transporters (SPMT) moving a module in Canada. These SPMTs will be used to load sections of the new Scott Base research station onto the ship.

“Delivery of heavy plant and machinery is a major milestone for the project,” Leighs Construction project director Iain Miller said.

“After years of design and planning, it is great to be moving into the most exciting phase of the project for Leighs Construction – the physical works.”

Infrastructure, machinery and equipment were offloaded at McMurdo Station with the support of the United States Antarctic Program​ and the New Zealand Defence Force.

A comprehensive environmental monitoring programme is under way to ensure any impacts to the environment are minimised through the redevelopment.

ANTHONY POWELL/ANTARCTICA NZ The development of New Zealand's Scott Base in Antarctica dates from 1957, with decades of alterations and additions.

What the redevelopment entails: