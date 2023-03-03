Homicide detectives drained septic tank in fruitless hunt for body

David Charles Benbow is accused of murdering his childhood pal Michael Craig McGrath in May 2017.

An extensive examination of the site where David Benbow is alleged to have shot his best mate Michael McGrath drew a blank for investigators.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for murdering his childhood friend McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Ave, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers. The weapon and McGrath’s body have never been found. McGrath and Benbow’s former partner Joanne Green had started a relationship, which Benbow found out about after his daughter saw Green and McGrath kissing.

Over Thursday and Friday, a jury of seven men and five women have heard evidence of a 10-day search at Benbow’s address starting May 31, 2017, overseen by Detective Sergeant Brad Greenstreet. ESR scientists were employed in the search as were numerous people and specialities.

Greenstreet told the court of steps taken in the search of the scene including removing planks from the deck, draining the septic tank and probing a freshly grass-seed sown area near the deck with long prongs. None of these searches rendered items of interest, he said.

Railway sleepers outside the house were easier to move with two people, but he could probably have lifted each himself, he said.

Martin Van Beynen/Stuff Detective Sergeant Brad Greenstreet, who was in charge of the police search of Benbowâ€™s address at 43 Candys Rd, Halswell, which started on May 31, 2017, said the search involved numerous people and specialties.

ESR forensic scientist Wendy Janes said highly sensitive luminol tests showed no indication of blood being cleaned up inside or outside the house. Luminol is a chemical that reacts with blood and is used to detect blood not visible to the eye.

Testing the outdoor scene was challenging due to the possible loss of evidence due to weather, and it was not clear what, if anything, happened.

Martin Van Beynen/Stuff ESR forensic scientist Wendy Janes gives evidence in the David Benbow trial in Christchurch on March 3, 2023.

In other evidence, pathologist Martin Sage said in a situation where someone was shot in the head with a .22 rifle using subsonic ammunition, the bullet would not be expected to exit the head but blood could flow from the entry wound.

Sage said in the last 35 years as a pathologist he had seen between 100 and 120 fatal gunshot wounds to the head with .22 long rifle ammunition. He could recall only two cases where the bullet had entered the head and also exited it. In one of those cases the victim had an unusually thin skull.

“Clearly in the scenario where an assailant fatally shot a person in the head with a .22 rifle firing conventional, hollow-point, subsonic ammunition I would not expect this to lead to significant trace evidence of bone, brain tissue, scalp tissue or even blood at the scene. If the deceased was attended to more or less immediately and the head contained in absorbent or waterproof wrapping, there might be no blood loss at the scene at all.”

In cross-examination Sage agreed his opinion was based on one shot to the head and a number of assumptions.

Pooling of blood in any case was dependent on the number of wounds, the position of the body and the length of time it remained in position, he agreed.