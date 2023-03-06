Who has to fill in the Census 2023 forms, and what you'll be asked

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about sexual identity and orientation. (Video first published November 2022.)

By law, a 2023 Census form must be filled out for everyone who is in New Zealand on the night of Tuesday, March 7, even if they don’t live here permanently.

The census forms can be filled in anytime, but the questions need to be answered as if they were being answered on the night of the census – March 7.

There are two census forms – one for dwellings and one for individuals. They can be filled in online or on paper.

The Dwelling Form needs to be completed by one person in each dwelling.

Who will need to do the census?

Everyone who will be in the country on March 7 must either fill out an Individual Form or have a form completed for them. So, adults can fill out forms for babies and children.

People staying in non-private dwellings – such as a hotel or hospital – on the night of March 7 should receive necessary census materials from the manager of the accommodation.

People on boats or ships in New Zealand waters on census night have to do the census.

People who usually live in Aotearoa, but will not be in the country on census night do not take part.

How do I get a form?

Stats NZ has been delivering census packs to households around the country, with all the material needed to take part in the 2023 Census.

The material is being delivered either by post, or by census collectors.

Census packs include a letter with an access code, so the census can be done online, and some also have paper census forms.

People who want to do the census on paper, but haven’t received the paper forms, can order them for free. Here’s the link for ordering paper forms.

What will I be asked?

The Dwelling Form includes questions about how many people live at the address, and who they are, what kind of accommodation it is (eg house, apartment, caravan), who owns it, number and type of rooms, heating, the internet, number of vehicles, appliances, and dampness or mould.

Some of the questions on the Individual Form:

What is your gender

What was your sex at birth

How long have you lived at your current address

Where did you live a year ago

What ethnic group do you belong to

What is your religion

Are you studying

How do you get to your place of education

Questions about health problems, conditions and disabilities

Smoking

Relationship status

Sources of income during the past year, and total income

Occupation and how many hours you work

How do you usually travel to work

A full list of all the questions in the 2023 Census can be found here on Stats NZ’s Census website.