Funding shortfall results in 'inequity for our rural community': Hospital boss

Gore and Oamaru hospitals service similar sized populations, but one receives $8 million more in funding, including a recent $3m boost.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall will not comment about inequality in funding for rural hospitals, despite the fact the manager of Gore Hospital took the rare step of writing a scathing letter to Te Whatau Ora.

Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler wrote to the health ministry this week highlighting his ‘’concerns and significant frustrations’’ after Waitaki District Health Services received $3.5m in funding and a pay parity lift late in February.

In the letter, Metzler said Gore Health, which runs Gore Hospital, services a similar size catchment population as Oamaru Hospital, covering Eastern Southland and West Otago, yet it receives $8m less base funding than Waitaki District Health Services.

READ MORE:

* Outspoken former health boss Rob Campbell lashes out at 'constipated' health system

* Gore mayor Ben Bell backs away from supporting action against Dunedin Hospital funding cuts



”This significant disproportion in funding disadvantages our community and if continued, will result in health access inequity for our rural community.’’

A spokesperson for Verrall said the issue was operational, and was for Te Whatau Ora to respond to, not the Minister.

Te Whatu Ora regional director Te Waipounamu - hospital and specialist services Dan Pallister-Coward said the rural hospitals are an important and essential part of the health network in the Southern district, and they have all been very innovative.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall won’t comment on funding issues with rural hospitals.

“We acknowledge that Gore has been a leader in this,’’ he said.

“The increase for Waitaki District Health Services is in two parts. An uplift for delivering health care services that brings our contract with Waitaki District Health Services in line with the other rural hospitals in the Southern district, including Gore.

“There was also an additional increase as a contribution to pay parity for nurses at Oamaru Hospital. This increase will be funded by the Crown from July 1, 2023 and other rural hospitals are also receiving a percentage of this funding in line with staff numbers.

He said Te Whatu Ora was committed to reviewing funding to ensure the sustainability of services to rural communities, and this was one of the priority areas in Te Pae Tata that Te Whatu Ora was acting on.

“We are committed to working in partnership with all of our rural hospitals.’’

John Bisset Oamaru Hospital has received a $3m boost in funding from Te Whatu Ora.

Southalnd MP Joseph Mooney said the health system was in a crisis and it was ‘’very disappointing ‘’ that Verrall would not answer questions about funding inequality.

He would be approaching the Minister about the issue, and had written to former Health Minister Andrew Little about it.

“I thought that moving from Health NZ to Te Whatau Ora was meant to take away population based funding and ensure that local health services received the funding they need. It’s clear that it’s not happening here,’’ he said.

In the letter, Metzler said Gore Health Limited has secured its financial self-sustainability by establishing complementary health services alongside the hospital.

It has set up a general practice, dental surgeries and become the largest franchisee for Molemap NZ.

”This has been critical to our financial and clinical survival.’’

But he said those privately owned businesses have been subsidising the publicly funded hospital for over a decade now and this was no longer sustainable.

Over the past 10 to15 years Gore Health has been forced to take 5% funding cuts, restructure staffing on three occasions and reconfigure our clinical workforce given the lack of funding made employing Rural Hospital Specialists unfeasible, the letter says.

Gore Health's hospital has run at a deficit of roughly $500,000 for many years, due solely to significant underfunding and not budgetary mismanagement, and its privately owned businesses have been topping it up, Metzler said.