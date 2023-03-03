National state of emergency lifts in several regions as cyclone response shifts to recovery

Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Tararua are moving into a transition period as the national state of emergency lifts. (File photo)

The national state of emergency is over for several regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle as the emergency response shifts to recovery.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty gave notice that Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Tararua would move into a “national transition period” as they move into the recovery stage of the response.

But it’s not over for Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti, who will continue under a state of emergency.

“As the immediate response to Cyclone Gabrielle comes to an end, we need to make decisions about how best to support local communities and [civil defence] groups to make the transition to recovery,” McAnulty said in a statement.

National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) was working with Wairarapa to determine whether the affected parts of the region should also move into a transition period, he said.

“It’s going to be a long haul and we are committed to a locally led recovery, supported by central government. The transition period will ensure the planning is coordinated for building back better.”

The transition period is similar to the approach after the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016, when the emergency response moved into a transition period.

The transition period provides local civil defence teams with powers to clear roads, dispose of dangerous materials, and complete repairs on infrastructure.

“Once again, I want to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of everyone contributing to what is now one of New Zealand’s most significant emergency responses, and assure impacted communities that the Government will continue to stand alongside you for as long as it takes to recover from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle,” said McAnulty.