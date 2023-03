Emergency services responded to a crash in Ashburton around 3.45pm.

Two people are seriously injured and another is in a moderate condition after two cars collided at a roundabout in Ashburton.

Emergency services responded to the crash at the Chalmers Ave and Moore St roundabout about 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Hato Hone St John said all three patients were taken to Ashburton Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the road was blocked while the scene was being cleared.