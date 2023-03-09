'I want people to knit, knit, knit', says 91-year-old knitting for Ukraine

Over the last three months, Janet Whaanga has knitted 64 beanies, bonnets and booties for Ukraine.

The 91-year-old Richmond woman points to one she finished the night before: a dark beanie with a chain stitch running around the outside.

“I read my Bible until 8pm, and I didn’t feel very tired, so I went ahead and did that in four hours,” she said.

With her late-night knitting, Whaanga hoped to bring warmth and comfort to soldiers and civilians in war-torn Ukraine.

READ MORE:

* Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks

* Nelsonians stand with Ukraine on month anniversary of invasion

* Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in hospital as intense fighting continues



The pattern features a chain stitch Whaanga developed after some divine inspiration.

“I was knitting and all of a sudden I heard Jesus saying, ‘I’m just giving you something extra for your design’.”

The beanies are topped with loops, so soldiers can hook them onto their buttons or belts, and each item comes with a note of love and prayers.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Kate Mann of Tautoko Ukraine and Nelson MP Rachel Boyack praised Whaanga's knitting dedication.

Some of the items are earmarked for Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena. For them, Whaanga has included a letter and photos of her late husband, a highly-decorated naval officer, which she hoped would inspire the couple.

Born in 1931, Whaanga has been knitting for as long as she can remember.

“I was knitting socks at 18 for the army,” she said.

The military has always featured in Whaanga’s life: her dad was a World War II soldier, serving in the South Pacific, while her mother was conscripted to work in a factory, joining the local war effort.

Later, Whaanga’s children followed their father into military careers.

Watching the scenes of the war in Ukraine on the television was upsetting, Whaanga said. However, she was proud to do her bit and she hoped her efforts would inspire others.

“I want other people in this country to knit, knit, knit,” she said. “I’m 91, if I can sit up all night and knit for three months, others can too.”

Last week, Whaanga handed over her haul to Nelson MP Rachel Boyack and Kate Lysyj Mann from the Tautoko Ukraine Trust, insisting the knitwear was delivered directly to President Zelenskyy.

”He’ll know what to do with it,” Whaanga said.

Boyack said she'd expected a handful of items.

”She wasn't very forthcoming with how much she has done,” Boyack said. “When we saw the bags of knitting laid out on the couch, I was truly astounded.”

Mann said the gesture was heartwarming.

“It’s incredible for her to be so devoted to a country far away.”