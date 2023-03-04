Hawke's Bay homeowners told to deal with their own silt

A site in Hastings being used to dump unwanted silt. It’s one of numerous such sites across Hawke’s Bay.

Hastings and Napier homeowners are being told to deal with silt from their properties at their own cost while farms, orchards and lifestyle blocks are having silt taken away by a council.

The thick silt, or sediment, covers entire paddocks, orchards, vineyards, commercial and residential properties and is more than 2 metres deep in places.

Presently, silt disposal is being handled separately by the Hastings District, Napier City and Hawke’s Bay Regional councils.

HB Regional Council waste streams lead Richard Wakelin said contractors were collecting silt from rural areas including farms, lifestyle blocks and orchards, then dumping it at two sites.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone-damaged Tangoio Marae needs home for piles of silt

* Millions of dollars and thousands of jobs relied on stopbanks; were they good enough?

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Mountain of silt engulfs Esk Valley property, no way to move it



“Anything that’s suspected of being contaminated is contained within a specific site and that is identified as a hazardous materials site,” he said.

He would not reveal the location of the two sites.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Silt is up to 2 metres deep in some parts of Hawke’s Bay. (File photo)

“There are things we have learned from Christchurch [which dealt with liquefaction silt after the 2010-11 earthquakes]. There are a lot of elements to manage to ensure we are a) environmentally responsible and b) we do it in a way that has efficiency and structure around it as well,” he said.

In some cases the silt was so deep that it made little sense to remove it.

“People are making those decisions as we go. There are some people saying ‘actually we’ll just leave it where it is and rake it over and carry on. There is a perception that there is deep silt everywhere. I’m describing it as ‘drifts and dunes’. There are places where it’s very deep, and some areas where grass is growing through it,” Wakelin said.

Hastings District and Napier City councils were clearing public roads and drains of silt but were not removing or clearing silt on private properties.

“If you need assistance to clear your driveway or your property of silt, please contact your own insurance company, or engage your own contractor to undertake work on private property,” the councils said.

John Cowpland/Stuff The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council can help remove larger volumes on the likes of lifestyle blocks, farms or orchards if the landowner can move it to a location on their own property, with suitable access for trucks.

They also ask residents not to put silt on road reserves or in drains, as it might block stormwater drains and increase the flood risk.

Silt from roads, drains and public spaces in Hastings was being deposited at various sites across the district. The council would not say where those were.

“The identified sites, which are not open to the public, are close to where silt is being cleared so it is not being transported along already busy arterial routes. It is anticipated that silt, which is free of debris, will be able to remain in those locations,” a spokeswoman said.

Hastings District incident controller Dean Ferguson said the focus of the response effort had been to preserve life, restore roading connections and life-line services.

“The wider issue of silt removal and its ultimate disposal is one that is yet to be resolved. The scale of Cyclone Gabrielle is unprecedented, requiring new solutions to new challenges. We need a joined-up response between local and central government to ensure a sustainable approach to managing silt,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD / FORD Steve Wheeler has up to 2 metres of silt blanketing his property in Esk Valley. The smart move would be to leave it there, he says.

A spokesperson for the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said the group was “working with all the councils to progress a plan to manage this [silt] issue further”.

The four Canterbury earthquakes in 2010 and 2011caused widespread liquefaction that resulted in the ejection of silt and fine sand.

The silt clean-up in Christchurch was co-ordinated by the Christchurch City Council and involved work by contractors and volunteer groups, including the ‘Farmy-Army’ and the ‘Student-Army’.

It took about two months of clean-up time after each quake to clear residential properties and roads and more than 500,000 tonnes of silt and sand was deposited at the Burwood Landfill (also known as the Burwood Resource Recovery Park) which had been operational until 2005.

Various other disposal sites were also used.

Canterbury Civil Defence regional manager/group controller James Thompson said it proved useful in Christchurch to have various sites as it meant haulage of the silt was not on one route.