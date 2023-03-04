Palmerston North Hospital tells medical museum to pack up and find new home

The David Warnock Medical Museum has to be packed up and moved off Palmerston North Hospital grounds.

Palmerston North’s treasured David Warnock Medical Museum collection is at risk after Te Whatu Ora MidCentral issued an eviction notice to vacate a building on the hospital grounds.

The building off Heretaunga St needed to be removed to make way for an electrical substation, general manager for finance and corporate services Neil Wanden said.

The museum trustees and volunteers have already had to empty a storage shed, and have gained an extension until the end of May to remove the rest of the collection.

Visiting London anaesthetist Aubrey Bristow was first to alert Stuff after visiting the museum while in the city recently.

Bristow said he was “utterly amazed” at the volume and quality of displays, and had never seen such an excellent display from a single hospital.

The collection of anaesthetic equipment from the past was almost as good as one held at the Association of Anaesthetists’ Heritage Museum in London, and better than others, he said.

He was shocked by the hospital management’s actions and could not believe there was no alternative to volunteers having to start throwing exhibits away.

“I urge you to help prevent this act of barbarism,” he said in a letter to Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith and MP Tangi Utikere.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North's medical history is not wanted on hospital grounds.

Smith said he would take up the fight, but it would take a big, combined effort involving museum volunteers, the city council, Te Manawa, Health NZ and hospital management.

“But most of all, (from) the health professionals who have written to me, emailed, called and commented on the need to retain the museum.”

Smith said those gestures needed to translate into much-needed financial support.

The museum currently survives on gold coin donations from visitors, and contributions from some supporters.

He said it would be a staged mission to save the museum, which he hoped might begin with a time extension.

“For the museum to survive we need to hibernate it for a short period.”

Te Manawa staff were assisting with curating the collection in preparation for time spent in storage at a location or locations yet to be organised.

The next step would be finding a suitable building to use as the museum’s new home.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The modest building housing the medical museum has to go to make way for a new electrical substation.

Smith said the ideal would be to keep the museum on hospital grounds, but Wanden had ruled that out.

The priority was to use its space on-site wisely, in a way that best supported patients and the hospital, Wanden said.

In this case, the space was needed for an electrical sub-station that would better support the hospital’s north side buildings and the new mental health ward being built next door.

Bristow said he struggled to understand hospital management’s refusal to help, as he had seen several empty buildings on the campus.

Smith said Te Manawa was a possibility being explored.

Utikere said, as a former history teacher, he understood the importance of preserving the past.

“I am hopeful that a new home can be found for the Medical Museum, to allow the collection of medical history that has been curated over the years to continue to be displayed for the benefit of our community.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The initial collection that started the David Warnock Medical Museum.

The medical museum was set up in 1980 by late ophthalmologist David Warnock, starting with a collection of antique hearing aids, ear, nose and throat instruments, dental consoles and medical items left by ENT surgeon Neil Little.

The collection grew to include an iron lung used to keep polio patients alive, an antique dispensary, uniforms and medals, dental equipment, and the stories of many local people such as surgeon Arthur Martin, who gained an international reputation for his work in Flanders in WW1.

The museum is holding an open day as part of local history month on Friday, March 17, from 1pm to 4.30pm.