Heavy police presence in court as gang president jailed for murder

Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, the president of the West Coast chapter of the Mongrel Mob, has been jailed for the murder of Rei Joseph Tumatauenga Maihi Marshall.

A Taranaki gang president has been jailed for life, with a minimum non-period of 10.5 years, after he killed a young Taranaki father during a fight over his association with a rival street gang.

On Monday, Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, the president of the West Coast chapter of the Mongrel Mob, appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth, where he was sentenced for the August 2022 murder of Rei Joseph Tumatauenga Maihi Marshall.

It was a crime Marshall’s family described as “cowardly” and “cold-hearted” and one the defendant seemed to treat “like a victory” rather than have any remorse about.

The 23-year-old Marshall, who has two children, died from the fatal stab wound delivered by Ormsby-Turner, during a heated argument at a South Rd address in New Plymouth.

Marshall was associated with Uru Taha, which is seen as a rival to the Mongrel Mob.

andy macdonald/Stuff A heavy police and security presence was in place at the High Court in New Plymouth on Monday as Mongrel Mob members waited outside during the sentencing of a gang boss.

At the sentencing, the victim’s mother spoke of how hard it was to deal with the death of her son, and see the extent of his injuries.

What made the experience worse, she said, was Ormsby-Turner’s apparent lack of remorse at “stealing the life” of her son.

Ormsby-Turner previously pleaded guilty to the murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Security was extremely tight at court ahead of, during and after the hearing, with about 50 police officers present, along with a beefed up court security presence, after tensions boiled over in the courtroom when the case was last called in December.

Outside the courthouse, there was a group of patched Mongrel Mob members, some of whom had travelled from outside the region to attend.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The scene of where Rei Marshall received the fatal stab wound which claimed his life last August.

The tension was palpable as Ormsby-Turner walked into courtroom, and after the sentencing police officers had to get in between members of the rival groups as they faced off outside.

The facts of the case show that on August 3 last year, Ormsby-Turner travelled to South Rd, with Mongrel Mob associate Hamiora Laupama and a third offender, who is under 18 and cannot be named.

During a verbal exchange, Marshall tried to punch Laupama, but missed.

Ormsby-Turner then stabbed Marshall with a long, hunting knife, while the other offender hit the victim with a claw hammer.

andy macdonald/Stuff There was a heavy gang presence at the courthouse grounds and police needed to intervene when two groups confronted each other after the sentencing.

Another person intervened to stop the attack, and the severely injured Marshall was driven to hospital, where he later died.

After the stabbing, Ormsby-Turner ordered Laupama and the third accomplice to get rid of the knife and some clothing.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke told the court the key aggravating factor of the murder was the gang element.

She accepted there would be discounts for an early guilty plea and aspects of reports tendered to the court, but sought a minimum period of imprisonment of 12 years.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The South Rd property in New Plymouth where Marshall was stabbed. He died from his injuries in hospital on August 3, 2022.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan argued the violence was not premeditated but the result of a “spontaneous reaction” during the altercation, and the longstanding animosity between the two gangs.

He said Ormsby-Turner has spoken of his remorse to a probation officer and how he hoped his jail sentence would give Marshall’s whānau some sense of peace.

Justice Peter Churchman said the aggravating features of the murder included the use of a knife, the harm caused to the victim and his family, and the gang dimension.

Ormsby-Turner’s conduct after the stabbing was also an aggravating factor, Justice Churchman said, but he accepted the murder was not planned.

123rf Turanganui Ormsby-Turner was jailed for life on Monday, for the August 3, 2022 murder of a young Taranaki father. (File photo)

The judge said the defendant had prospects of turning his life around, but this would be “significantly reduced” if he stayed in the gang.

After granting discounts for Ormsby-Turner’s guilty plea, and factors raised in reports prepared for the court, he handed down a sentence of life imprisonment, with a minimum, non-parole period of 10.5 years.

In December, Laupama was sentenced to five months’ home detention, after he pleaded guilty to being an accessory to Marshall’s murder.

The third defendant, who is under 18 and cannot be named, previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and being an accessory to murder.

A hearing on March 23 will decide whether his sentencing is heard in the Youth Court or High Court jurisdiction.