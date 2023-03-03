Inquest hearing into March 15 terror attacks delayed

Coroner Brigitte Windley has announced that the first phase of the inquest hearing has been delayed. (File photo).

An inquest hearing into the March 15 mosque attacks which claimed the lives of 51 people has been delayed.

The inquest, meant to be held in May and June this year, formed part of the coronial inquiry into the tragic events of March 15, 2019, when a terrorist gunman opened fire at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch.

Numerous aspects would be explored including whether the terrorist gunman acted alone on the day of the attack, and whether any of the deceased sustained injuries that might have been survivable had alternative triage or medical treatment been administered.

The hearing has been set back due to concerns about the workload counsel faced preparing for it and the need to guarantee the integrity of the coronial process.

Coroner Brigitte Windley said she was mindful of the effect the delay had on those seeking closure, but was also concerned about ensuring fairness to all those involved, and preserving the integrity of the coronial process.

“The first phase inquest is critically important to all Interested parties. For immediate whānau, it offers the hope of access to previously unavailable information... I hope it may also offer a measure of closure.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Fifty-one people were killed and 40 people injured when a terrorist gunman opened fire at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019. (File photo)

“Those involved in responding to the attack also have an interest in ensuring their conduct on that day is fully understood and contextualised. We all share a common goal of establishing the facts and seeking to identify recommendations or comments which may reduce the chances of similar deaths in the future.”

Counsel had been working “diligently and productively” to stay on track for the hearing that was meant to be in May, but concerns grew over a volume of information disclosure issues.

They were asked to submit their opinion on if the hearing could go ahead in May and the position of the 119 “interested parties’” that formed part of the inquiry on a possible date change.

Most submissions were willing to stick to May, while others were in strong favour of a delay.

Some counsel said the fixture was “no longer viable” or would breach natural justice requirements, while many interested parties expressed dismay and frustration about the possibility of a further delay, but supported an adjournment if it was necessary, Windley said.

Carl Court/Getty Images The Ministry of Justice is working on a new date for the hearing. (File photo).

She said despite the delay of the hearing she still had a “firm commitment to a fair and robust process that involves a full and proper exploration of all the important issues for inquiry”.

The magnitude of the tragedy demanded a thorough coronial response, she said.

“ It is vitally important that this inquiry is conducted in a manner that retains its integrity and maintains trust and confidence in the process.”

The Ministry of Justice is working on a new date for a six-week hearing later in the year.