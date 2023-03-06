It's not Alpine's fault: What's causing Marlborough's quakes?

The massive Alpine Fault is due for another big earthquake and scientists have been drawing up a scenario of what the devastation would look like. (First published May 2018)

Marlborough’s recent seismic activity has had nothing to do with its plentiful fault lines – the reasons are much deeper than that.

A moderate earthquake near Picton was felt on Tuesday, a 4.2-magnitude quake, the latest in a series of shakes last month in Marlborough. There was one moderate and two weak quakes on February 22 alone.

John Ristau, a seismologist with GNS Science – Te Pū Ao, said weak to moderate earthquakes were quite common in Marlborough, but to have four measuring magnitude 5 or greater in a year was unusual.

“In the past year, [the Marlborough area] has had 17 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or larger, so one every three weeks or so, and four of those have been magnitude five or larger including the magnitude 6 from a couple of weeks ago – that one was the largest one we’ve had in the area in last five years,” Ristau said.

SUPPLIED/GNS A GNS Science map plots the epicentres of the 17 earthquakes that struck the Marlborough region over the past year. The red lines are the mapped active faults and the earthquakes' symbol sizes are scaled by magnitude.

“In total, over the past last five years, there have been 12 at 5-magnitude or larger. You’d usually expect two a year at 5 or over, but we’ve had four.

“So that’s going to make things a bit more noticeable for people, if you slip in a couple of extra magnitude-5 or larger sized earthquakes,” he said.

Ristau said these larger quakes were not from the region’s fault lines, such as the Alpine Fault, but were due to seismic activity much deeper under the Earth’s crust.

“They’re not related in the sense that one earthquake caused another earthquake, they’re just more related in the overall grand scheme of things, in terms of the tectonic settings of New Zealand,” Ristau said, pointing to where the Pacific Plate met the Australian Plate, deep underneath the Alpine Fault.

“That’s what is ultimately causing all the earthquakes in this area, is these two plates pushing together and suddenly releasing energy – they’re not happening on any faults that we’ve mapped,” he said.

Ristau said earthquakes with deep epicentres were not always particularly damaging, but they could produce strong, sharp jolts over large areas.

Supplied/GNS GNS seismologist John Ristau says tectonic plates meeting had caused recent earthquakes, and not active fault lines.

”These deeper quakes are due to other tectonic processes, like as the Pacific Plate is going beneath the Australian Plate, it’s starting to break up, and getting pulled apart and cracking and that’s often what’s causing these earthquakes.

“And you can get another processes, what we call Phase Changes, where the rocks start to melt and change from one form to another they can suddenly cause earthquakes that can be quite sizeable,” he said.

“There are different sections to the Alpine Fault, and it depends if the entire Alpine Fault goes in one entire earthquake.

“If only one section of it goes, it could be around 7.5, so something around the size of the Kaikōura one, but if the entire Alpine Fault goes from south to north then we’re talking around 8.1 or 8.2, that size of earthquake.

“The last large magnitude-8 sized earthquake on the Alpine Fault was in 1717, and on average there’s an earthquake of that size on the Alpine Fault roughly about every 300 to 325 years, so we’re kind of right at the end of that cycle – but it’s not imminent,” Ristau said.