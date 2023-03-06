Reimaging Mataura aims to restore the health of Southland's awa

Reimagining Mataura project manager Megan Reid talks about plans to restore the health of the Mataura River.

It’s a shared vision – returning the Mataura River to a state of hauora, or health.

Members from the Hokonui, Waihōpai, and Awarua Rūnanga, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, and funding partners Fonterra and Toitū Te Whenua | Land Information New Zealand have joined together work on a long-term project to build cultural, environmental, and economic resilience in the Mataura River catchment.

The Reimagining Mataura project is in its initial discovery phase, project manager Megan Reid said.

“After a hui about two years ago, a couple of the funding partners asked what it was going to take to progress this forward. It’s an iteration of a lot of conversations that have gone on before,’’ she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Reimagining Mataura project manager Megan Reid, programme co-ordinator Louise Dennison and Hokonui Rūnanga kaiārihi taiao Riki Parata discuss plans to restore the health of the Mataura River.

“Lots of people have been working on projects across the Mataura, but we haven’t seen what that means collectively, so if we take the whole river system, we’ve been looking at what information we have, what data we have, identifying sites we want to start some projects on,’’ she said.

Hokonui Rūnanga kaiārihi taiao Riki Parata [Ngai Tahu] said it was time to do something different around the Mataura catchment.

“How do we look at the catchment more holistically and with a long term scope? This project really came around from the degradation from what’s happening on the Mataura, specifically from the multiple land uses affecting it and the statistics that were coming out,’’ he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Environment Southland monitors water quality on the Mataura River at three locations - 200m downstream from the Mataura Bridge, at Gore, and at the Riversdale Bridge.

“For us, being the kaitiaki of the area, it was really about how do we work together to reimagine how we treat the whole awa and the surrounding whenua differently to bring it back to a better health.’’

The LAWA website shows the Mataura River at Gore has a long-term grade of poor for swimming.

Environment Southland monitors water quality on the Mataura River at three locations - 200m downstream from the Mataura Bridge, at Gore, and at the Riversdale Bridge. A report to council last month said all sites rated poorly for contact water quality.

The key objectives and goals of the project were to improve the current river system management and re-establish natural buffers, reduce the intensity of flood peaks in downstream bottlenecks such as Gore and Mataura townships, enhance mahinga kai, cultural values and taonga species, reintroduce mid-system wetlands, restore riparian habitat and provide alternative livelihood pathways for ngā rūnanga and communities.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Mataura River is the longest in Southland. We speak to people who rely on the river from the different sections it covers in the south.

Reimagining Mataura had held industry wānanga and community engagement events, including successful hui with Thiving Southland and about 25 farmers late last year.

”Everyone wants the same thing, a healthy river they can swim in, drink from and collect mahinga kai from. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a farmer or someone that lives in a town, everyone wants the same thing,’’ Reid said.

“We have to start somewhere, and I’d like to think that in 50 or 100 years time people will look back at us who started this and be pleased with the journey we started,’’ Parata said.