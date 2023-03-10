Tonnes of contaminated waste put into yellow recycling bins

Recycle South general manager Hamish McMurdo says people who dump dead animals and other contaminated waste in their yellow recycling bins should remember that staff at Recycle South have to handle it.

Up to 145 tonnes of contaminated waste, including used nappies and animal carcases, are each month put into yellow recycling bins by residents of the Invercargill City and Southland District council areas.

The waste, which contaminates the recycling products around it, is then sent to landfill at additional cost to ratepayers.

Recycling materials in yellow bins are picked up kerbside by trucks in the two districts, and dumped at Recycle South, formerly called Southland DisAbilty Enterprises, for sorting.

Recycle South receives about 660 tonnes of recycling material a month from the two councils, but between 14% and 22% of that material is contaminated waste.

This equates to between 92 tonnes and 145 tonnes a month of contaminated waste, which Recycle South staff have to physically remove from the recycling stream.

It is then sent to landfill at a cost to ratepayers.

The types of waste put into the yellow recycling bins in the Southland District and Invercargill City council areas include food waste, green waste, used nappies, waste metals, car parts, lawnmower engines, medical waste, dead animals, batteries, phones and laptops, paints, oils, solvents, human and animal waste, bedding and fabrics and all manner of general waste.

Evan Harding/Stuff Food waste in amongst the recycling materials after being dumped at Recycle South in Invercargill for sorting.

Recycle South general manager Hamish McMurdo said his staff became upset by the dead animals.

The animal carcasses stunk and the sight of them pulled on their emotions, he said.

“Everyone likes a pussycat and a puppy dog, it’s upsetting, and it’s not pleasant to touch.

“What people need to understand with recycling material, is that someone else will be handling it with their hands.”

Residents could reduce waste in their recycling bins by using "common sense" and checking the Recycle South website for the correct items to put into the bins, he said.

"Contamination is always a concern, we would prefer if it was reduced,” McMurdo said.

Evan Harding/Stuff Glass bottles are often broken when the contents of the yellow wheelie bins are tipped into the trucks delivering the recyclables to Recycle South. The glass shards contaminate the other recyclable materials.

Invercargill City councillor Ian Pottinger said another issue was that many recycling materials were contaminated by broken glass in the recycling.

“The shards contaminate all the good recycling stuff.”

Glass bottles were mostly intact when residents put them into their yellow recycling bins.

But they often broke when the yellow bins were tipped into the collection trucks, when they were compacted in the trucks, and when they were dumped onto a concrete pad at Recycle South, Pottinger said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Geraldine man Barry Winsloe has been making children's toys from recycled timber.

The glass shards contaminated the paper, plastics, cardboard and more, and it resulted in reduced prices for those products.

Pottinger believed Wastenet should look at ways of solving the problem, saying a solution would be to have separate glass pickups from the kerbside, perhaps once a month.

The Invercargill City Council was asked if Wastenet could respond to Pottinger's concerns, but there was no reply this week.