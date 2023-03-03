Auckland CBD traffic at standstill as School Strike 4 Climate changes course

Thousands of school students take to the streets in Wellington, calling for more action from the Government on climate change.

Unplanned road closures in Auckland’s CBD due to the climate change protest are creating rush hour traffic madness as people head home on Friday afternoon.

Thousands of school students poured out of their classrooms to take to the streets across Aotearoa on Friday, demanding more action from the Government on climate change.

The protest in Auckland began at 3pm, at Britomart Station, and was supposed to head along Queen St to Aotea Square.

A reporter at the scene said plans changed as protesters decided to march along Fanshawe St towards Victoria Park to protest outside Fonterra and Air New Zealand offices.

READ MORE:

* E takatū ana ngā ākonga kia porotū anō i te panonitanga āhuarangi

* School Strike 4 Climate: School students get ready to strike again over climate change

* Auckland floods: Torrential overnight downpour closes roads, motorways



Shortly before 5pm, Google traffic maps showed traffic building up towards the Harbour Bridge from the CBD.

David White/Stuff Police at the CBD protest in Auckland on Friday.

An Auckland Transport (AT) spokesperson on Thursday said the march would likely cause significant disruption to traffic and public transport in the city from 3pm until 6pm.

Traffic in the area was expected to be severely disrupted and motorists would not be able to access the State Highway 16 Port to north links as the two key east/west corridors on Quay St and Customs St will be stationary.

“There will be a mix of one-way and full road closures as the march moves through sections of these roads including SH1, Fanshawe St and the southbound off-ramp.”

A spokesperson said people should expect extensive delays and avoid Fanshawe St and Customs St if possible.

Waka Kotahi announced closures of the Fanshawe St southbound off-ramp, with detour at Cook St off-ramp.

Shortly after 5pm, AT said the InnerLink service had returned to the normal route.

Fanshawe remained blocked in both directions, and the North Shore and Wynward Quarter buses were still affected.

On Friday morning on Twitter, AT asked people heading out of the city during afternoon peak travel to plan ahead.