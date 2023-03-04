Strange arrivals and hot blushes: What's really going on at 'The Knicker Lady's' house?

Katrina and John Harris' Esk Valley doggy daycare and kennels were destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle, along with the family home.

Yvonne Lorkin has been getting some strange looks from Hawke’s Bay courier drivers lately.

A steady stream of packages addressed to “The Undie lady”, “Mrs Knickers” and “The Knicker Lady” seem to suggest Lorkin’s developed an online shopping fetish.

But neighbours need not worry their Hastings street is turning into a saucy cesspit anytime soon.

It’s just a pleasure of a different type with Lorkin keen to give those that have lost everything in Cyclone Gabrielle the gift of fresh underwear.

SUPPLIED Yvonne Lorkin is now known as the ‘Hawke’s Bay undie lady’.

Having lived through the Christchurch earthquake, the woman now colloquially known as “Mrs Flood Underwear,” knows how simple items like underwear, toothpaste and a toothbrush can make all the difference when everything else around you is broken.

After hearing of the need for underwear from her sister, who was working at a Civil Defence hub in Hastings, Lorkin put the message out via social media and was amazed at the response from around the motu.

So far she has received around 80 packages, with an average of 10 pairs of underwear in each one. Many have also sent other dignity items, and others have sent heartwarming notes.

One Christchurch earthquake survivor shared how humbling it had been in the aftermath to have to ask a stranger for knickers and a toothbrush.

SUPPLIED/Stuff All sorts of parcels with saucy titles are arriving at Lorkin’s house.

Others who have lost everything in fires or floods have also been keen to donate underwear as have some lingerie companies.

“It’s a very real tangible way they can help,” Lorkin says. “Some people will tell me they don’t have a lot of money, and they can’t get to the Hawke’s Bay to help, but they can get to a local shop and buy a bra and knickers.”

Lorkin has been distributing the underwear at Civil Defence hubs in the region, but has yet to find a way of reaching the Gisborne and Wairoa area due to it being a 22-hour return trip. Finding time while holding down three jobs is proving difficult, so she’s hoping someone might help distribute further north.

Anything left over after the need has been met will be forwarded onto organisations that can put together dignity packages for other emergency events both here and in the Pacific Islands, she said.

SUPPLIED Lorkin has had to endure more than a few odd looks from courier drivers.

Now Lorkin is urging New Zealanders to keep Hawke’s Bay in their hearts and to help residents by ensuring they are supporting the area with every purchase they make.

She remembers the fatigue New Zealanders felt after the Christchurch earthquake and how it made her feel angry and desperate - and she doesn’t want the same to happen again.

“It can be as simple as choosing Hawke’s Bay produce on the menu, or produce in a shop, or attending a festival in the area. It’s just about saying ‘I’m going to back the Hawke’s Bay for awhile.’”

In the meantime, Lorkin has plenty of blushing at the front door ahead of her, and a pile of lingerie to distribute.

“It is quite funny,” she laughs.