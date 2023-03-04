Owner denies boarded up café closed because of wage arrears: Vows to re-open

The once-popular Alpine Motor Inn & Cafe in Springs Junction is closed, leaving travellers with few food options for kilometres.

The owner of a remote boarded up café halfway between Nelson and Christchurch says a recent order to pay $33,000 to an ex employee had no bearing on the business temporarily closing.

It is the second time in six years the Alpine Motor Inn & Café in Springs Junction has fallen foul of the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) after it was ordered to pay more than $19,000 in penalties and arrears for deliberately failing to pay a migrant worker minimum wage and holiday pay in 2016.

In October last year, owner Jerry Hohneck​ was again ordered to pay $33,000 by the ERA to an ex-employee for wage arrears.

Hohneck told Stuff the subsequent closure of the inn one month later had nothing to do with the ERA order and the issue was “still in proceedings”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Alpine Motor Inn & Cafe in Springs Junction is boarded up and empty.

He blamed Covid-19 for the temporary closure, citing overseas border controls and lack of Kiwis who want to work in Springs Junction as the main factors.

“I will be opening the business.”

Hohneck said the business would open once structural damage caused by a car crashing into the front corner of the building, was fixed.

The inn’s absence (the food trucks that appeared while State Highway 1 was closed after the Kaikōura quakes are also long gone) leaves Springs Junction with only a smattering of food offerings including ice creams, coffees and pies at the GAS fuel station and mechanics over the road.

Nearly 1500 vehicles go through Lewis Pass each day.

Reefton, 30 minutes east of the Lewis Pass pit stop, is the closest town with a range of amenities – including supermarkets, cafés, and a chemist.

Murchison, 80 kilometres north, is the closest refreshment stop on State Highway 65, and Culverden is the closest to the south, more than 80 minutes away.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Tom Mulcahey sits in front of the Alpine Motor Inn & Cafe in Springs Junction.

Reefton businessman David Price said the establishment had been in decline for some time.

Coaches stopped pulling in at the cafe north of the mountain pass about 20 years ago, he said, while in years gone by, “bus loads used to stop there”.

Renwick Transport driver trainer Chris Timms said the truck drivers travelling between the top of the south and Christchurch only stopped in Springs Junction to refuel at the NPD station around the corner, using Murchison or Culverden for their food and drinks stops instead.

He had not realised the café had closed and said it was “a bit sad, you never know when you [are going to] want a drink”.

One traveller caught out this week was Motueka man Tom Mulcahey, who made the journey to and from Christchurch once or twice a year.

“I was looking forward to a coffee, perhaps a bite to eat. It seems there is nothing available now,” he said.

Additional reporting by Debbie Jamieson.