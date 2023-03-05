Blood sweat and shears as NZ's iconic competition returns.

They make it look so easy, this dance.

It begins from the moment the sheep appears through a hole in the wall ,and then it’s on the boards, the shearer manoeuvring it between his legs, sweat pouring from his brow.

There are the careful blows from the razor-sharp handpiece, single sweeping cuts that first take off the belly wool, then move up the back legs and onto the body. The fleece comes off in a single snowy piece and the bare sheep is hauled away.

All this happens in under 40 seconds and then it's on to the next one.

The scenes playing out inside Masterton’s Memorial Stadium look easy because they’re performed by elite athletes competing for titles in all things sheep.

It’s a triumphant return for the Golden Shears competition after the pandemic forced a two-year break in its 60-year run, and the whole place is thrumming on Saturday.

For the past few days more than 370 shearers, wool handlers and wool pressers have vied for titles and broken records in front of spectators watching online and in person. Everyone’s thrilled the competition is finally back.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Eleri Bradley was buzzing after winning the novice wool handling title at the 2023 Golden Shears .

Especially chuffed is Eleri Bradley, still fizzing after taking the title in Thursday’s novice wool handling event.

After also winning at last weekend’s Apiti Show, the 28-year-old registered nurse says her Golden Shears entry was a last minute decision: “Last time I entered because competing makes it cheaper to attend – this time I thought I’d better put some work into it.”

Bradley learnt the tricks of the trade on her family’s Papatawa farm, then working in wool sheds to pay her way through uni. Her three siblings and mother have also taken titles in the past and her dad was part of a young farmers team that won in 1995.

“Once you start in the shows it can be quite addictive, the rush and the buzz make it hard to stop.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A big crowd turned out for the return of the Golden Shears sheep shearing competition in Masterton

The event often dubbed ‘shearing’s Wimbledon’ began after a 1958 shearing competition was organised by a group of young farmers at Wairarapa’s annual A&P Show. The competition was so successful that a bigger venue was secured and the name Golden Shears was agreed upon.

These days a pair of giant shears welcome visitors to Masterton where the event attracts competitors from around the world to its original venue, transformed into a wool shed for the occasion.

One of the spectators watching Saturday’s events is shearing legend Sir David Fagan, a 16 times Golden Shears champion and 10 times world record setter.

Fagan, who retired from competitive shearing in 2015, says the event’s return marks the end of two lean years for shearing events around the country.

”There’s something about walking into this stadium that sends a shiver up your spine...it’s brilliant to be back.”

While Fagan is enjoying watching the newcomers compete, he’s quick to answer when asked if he’d like to be back on stage among them.

“Of course not, I got out while I was still in reasonable nick. It’s best to go at the top – I didn’t want to have people say “he used to be good”.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Floyde Neil and Simon Goss - both are relishing stepping up to competition level

Floyde Neil, 30, and 26 yr old Simon Goss were both recognised with World Shearing Record certificates for prior achievements through the year. Originally from the King Country, Neil now works on a shearing run in Western Australia.

It's a long way to travel but he said that to be recognised this way for his trade is worth it

"I've probably been shearing for about 10 years now and so to finally start stepping into the spotlight a bit more is something I always wanted to do.

"It just feels like the first step to some bigger things."

Goss, from Manawatu, said the recognition was great reward for the hard work of shearing.

"Obviously this is my way of putting food on the table for my family and there's no getting around that it's tough work but if you succeed here in any award, you're not just a shearer, you're one of the top shearers in the world."

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Abby Curnow (21) from Australia was streets ahead of her rivals

Another competitor was 21 yr old Abby Curnow from Victoria, Australia. From a shearing family herself, she went on to win the junior wool handling final by a staggering 50 seconds ahead of her next competitor.

She said to come to Masterton was a journey she never expected.

"It honestly wasn't in my sights. I got selected to come over here after winning the nationals in Australia.

"It's been so much fun here. It's definitely different but I've learnt so much."