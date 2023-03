A man died after a crash in the Tasman district on Saturday night

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 in the Tasman district.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened at Spooners Range, about 40km south of Nelson, around 8.40pm on Saturday night.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to Nelson Hospital in critical condition, where he sadly died,” she said.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.