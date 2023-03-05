Praise be to cheeses: Judges assess New Zealand's best dairy delicacies

Is it buttery or barnyardy? Master judge Jason Tarrant and judge Michael Pragassea sniff to see whether this chunk of cheese is the wheel deal.

It’s a tricky business being a cheese judge. It’s terribly easy to overdo it on the cheese-eating.

The warning from Jason Tarrant is undoubtedly a sage one. The master judge in this year’s NZ Champions of Cheese award is steeped in the art of cheese making, and himself won the title of champion cheesemaker back in 2005.

Tarrant is this weekend presiding over 34 judges in this year’s awards, which are taking place in the Te Pūkenga campus at Rotokauri in Hamilton.

READ MORE:

* Swirly worlds: The art of science revealed in 'wildly inventive' exhibition

* Possible revival finally on way for Hamilton's grand, rotting old courthouse

* 'Who took a Slash on the wall of our shop? ... and can we have him back, please?'



Now in their 20th year, the award features cheeses from 26 New Zealand companies, entered in 26 different categories including ewe milk, washed rind, blue cheese, Dutch style, fresh Italian style, Greek-Cypriot style and good old cheddar.

That’s about 250 cheeses, all needing to be appraised.

While sniffing out the most delicious cheeses sounds like a fun task, it is a very serious business with some hefty reputations being staked on the heftier blocks and wheels being carved up, sniffed, tasted, and then – usually – spat out into special cheese spittoons by the judges.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rebekah Webb was one of 15 volunteer "cheese stewards" helping out the judges in this year's NZ Champions of Cheese awards.

“It takes a bit of discipline not to swallow every bit of cheese,” reveals Tarrant. And fair enough – there are enough kilograms of the stuff in the Wintec dining room to pose a threat to anyone’s waistline.

“We will be cheesed out by the end of this weekend.”

Many established firms are represented in the competition, including Mainland, Puhoi Valley, Kapiti, Whitestone and Zany Zeus.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Judge Priscilla Manduca investigates the odour of a piece of cheese during the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards at the Wintec Te Pukenga Rotokauri campus.

The judges are a mix of cheesemakers, cheese retailers, restaurateurs, food technologists and food writers from around the country.

“It’s a pretty eclectic group, but they all complement each other – much in the same way a good cheese should complement things.”

As well as a healthy supply of cheese boards and speciality knives, the judges’ toolkit includes plenty of fresh apples and sparkling water – essential for cleansing the palette.

Christel Yardley/Stuff For cheese stewards like Sandi Legg, one of the attributes of the job was some skill at lifting weights.

In each bite there was much to be considered by the assembled turophiles (cheese connoisseurs) – a task that would have most non-cheesy people scrambling for the nearest dictionary. Was a piece of cheese bitter or brothy? Did it have a powerful umani (the feeling created by certain peptides and nucleotides)? Whey or no way?

So what are the big trends in the world of cheese? It seems to be a pretty good year for soft ripened cheeses, with a 20% increase in entries.

Tarrant said New Zealand was also becoming generally more sophisticated when it came to cheese consumption, which reflected the increasingly diversified ethnicities and nationalities living here.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Does this really cut it? Cheese judge Miel Meyer slices into another block at the NZ Champions of Cheese awards.

The flip side was that due to the difficult economic climate, cheese was becoming much more of an indulgent treat, and was thus falling off the shopping lists of most households.

“But people really do see the value in having some fine cheese in the house. It is not unlike chocolate in that eating it makes us feel really good.”

Cheese was a field in which the spirit of Kiwi ingenuity was particularly strong. One firm had gone so far as to discover their own unique form of blue cheese mould. All such moulds had hithertoo originated in Europe.

However there were some experiments that failed and, just because a potential flavour combination was possible, it did not necessarily mean it was an endeavour worth trying.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Judges Sue Pragassen and Cathy Lang assessed a selection of retail cheddars on Sunday, at the NZ Champions of Cheese awards in Hamilton.

“Putting curry powder into a cheese may seem like a good idea, but that’s usually not the case,” laughs judge Cathy Lang.

Lang and her fellow judge Sue Pragassen were overseeing the tasting of retail cheddars, including smokey and flavour-added varieties.

“There are lots of strict food safety rules the cheesemakers must adhere to, and they stop a lot of things from being tried.”